Prescryptive Health Names Former President of Providence St. Joseph Health, Mike Butler, to its Executive Advisory Board

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers, announced today that Mike Butler – a healthcare operating partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson, and Stowe, and former President of Providence St. Joseph Health, one of the largest health systems in the country – has joined the company's executive advisory board. Butler brings to the role a track record of success in growing health systems financially and operationally with a focus on technological innovation and providing a gold-standard of patient care.

"Mike is a seasoned healthcare executive who understands how to foster growth and achievement without compromising patient choice or healthcare quality, making him an excellent advisor for our company," said Chris Blackley, CEO and Co-Founder at Prescryptive Health. "Mike's insights and guidance will prove invaluable as we expand our market reach and capabilities."

"By actively reducing the cost of healthcare while also delivering an excellent patient experience, Prescryptive Health is providing something that many in the industry have pursued for years," said Butler. "After seeing the company's successes, the power of their health intelligence platform, and their complete commitment to putting the patient at the center of the healthcare experience, I am confident that they will be an industry leader, and I'm pleased to be a part of this journey."

During his 22-year tenure at Providence St. Joseph Health, Butler held a number of executive leadership roles, including President, COO, and CFO. Butler had accountability for ambulatory and hospital operations, finance, strategy, technology, digital innovation, clinical institutes, population health, and people development. Under his leadership, the company achieved momentous growth, going from a $2 billion organization to $25 billion in annual revenue. Butler now serves as a healthcare operating partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson, and Stowe, a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two industries: technology and healthcare. In this role, he advises the next healthcare technology leaders on their best growth path.

Butler's leadership and passion for innovation across clinical services, technology solutions, consumer experience, and affordability for all have been key elements of his continued success.

Prescryptive Health was founded to empower consumers to take control of their health. The company's health intelligence platform connects patients to healthcare systems, pharmacists, and providers, so that patients can have control over their prescription and pharmacy experience in an intuitive, transparent, mobile-first environment. With Prescryptive, healthcare systems can engage in a more personal way with their patients, and patients have the timeliest information on prescription drug costs as well as other personalized data.

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health.

