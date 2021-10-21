Support Local Businesses
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 14.9%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 15.9% and 14.9%, respectively.  The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.4%.

Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 28.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 30.0% and 28.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 29.4%.

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Net assets

$2,538,318,809

$2,053,552,203

Shares outstanding

111,027,198

108,731,167

Net asset value per share

$22.86

$18.89

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 27, 2021.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
800.638.2479 │ investorrelations@adamsfunds.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-diversified-equity-fund-reports-nine-month-results-301406178.html

