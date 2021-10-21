Sports Medicine Primary Care Physician Joins Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary care sports medicine section at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is pleased to announce the addition of Caitlin Nicholson, MD to its team of physicians. Dr. Nicholson specializes in the non-surgical treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and has a special interest in the care of endurance athletes.

She is currently seeing patients in the MOR Naperville clinic and will begin seeing patients in the new MOR Joliet clinic beginning November 1, 2021. Appointments are being taken now at 877.MD.BONES.

Dr. Nicholson attended Dartmouth University as an undergraduate and went on to graduate cum laude from SUNY Upstate Medical University, where she was elected president of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. She completed her Family Medicine residency at the University of Pennsylvania and served as Chief Resident during her third year. She went on to complete a Primary Care Sports Medicine fellowship at Rush University.

During her fellowship at Rush, she served as a team physician for DePaul University, assistant team physician for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, and Chicago Steel. She also served as a medical tent physician at the Chicago Marathon, Philadelphia Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon, and Philadelphia Love Run.

Dr. Nicholson is board certified in both Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. She is an active member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the American College of Sports Medicine, and the American Academy of Family Practice. Her practice offers joint and musculoskeletal injections, ultrasound-guided injections, orthobiologic treatments, concussion management, fracture care, and pre-participation sports physicals. She treats athletes of all ages with the goal of helping them return to their activities.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nicholson to discuss your musculoskeletal injury or condition, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 6 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices in Chicago; Bensenville (PT), Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Lockport (PT), Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Park Ridge (PT) Westchester; Munster, IN; and coming soon to Joliet.

