DeviantArt Launches Subscription Service for Artists to Manage and Monetize Their Art from One Protected Platform The artist network is disrupting the art world with new tools and integrations to allow artists further engagement with fans, protection of their art, and more monetization opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeviantArt , the world's largest online art gallery and community dedicated to artists, designers and art enthusiasts, today announced the launch of a new subscription service for artists to offer custom content to their fans, empowering them to monetize their art directly from the platform. The addition of the subscription service joins DeviantArt's recently launched online art protection service and new offers with Wix and BitPay . Together, these functions further the company's vision to provide a place for artists, creators, and designers of all types to create, manage, and showcase their work.

DeviantArt Subscriptions is exclusive to Core Members and enables artists to offer their fans exclusive content, allowing them to earn a monthly income and grow their audience directly from the platform. The subscription service encourages any type of artist—from photographers to digital artists and storytellers—to share never-before-seen art, journals detailing their latest projects, new tutorial videos, custom brush packs, PSD files and more. With Subscriptions, artists can create subscription tiers and offer fans access to exclusive content and insights into their process. As the largest online art community in the world, DeviantArt provides artists with access to millions of art lovers worldwide and the opportunity to grow their fan base, engage their community, and monetize their work - all from one platform.

Alongside the subscription service, DeviantArt is rolling out enhanced Core Membership plans with competitive platform fees ranging from 12% to just 2.5% depending on the plan. The new Core Pro+ membership also includes a custom portfolio website powered by Wix and a personalized .art domain for the website. Artists can automatically sync their DeviantArt profile with their portfolio website gallery to ensure that all their latest work is always displayed on their portfolio site.

Over the past year, DeviantArt has made significant upgrades to the platform, helping artists to better navigate the digital art world. The company recently launched DeviantArt Protect , a state-of-the-art, deep learning image recognition model for art theft protection, and DeviantArt Protect NFT, the first and only solution with the ability to scan public blockchains to identify potential art infringement on NFT marketplaces. Both technologies are proven to help safeguard registered artists' work on the ever-expanding web, pushing DeviantArt to be the world's go-to art community for all things art and design-related.

Additionally, DeviantArt has integrated BitPay as a new payment processing option on the platform. Now, DeviantArt artists can also choose to withdraw their earnings and be paid out in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies via BitPay. In the coming weeks, DeviantArt artists will also be able to offer their fans more payment options for sales on the DeviantArt platform via BitPay, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. BitPay's blockchain payment rails integrate seamlessly and provide artists with the opportunity for new sales by attracting buyers who prefer paying with cryptocurrencies.

"We are driven to empower our community of artists with the tools they need today to be secure as they continue to grow," said Angelo Sotira, Co-founder and CEO of DeviantArt. "The launch of our subscription service, alongside our other recent announcements, make DeviantArt the perfect place for artists to explore and expand upon their personal and professional goals. In the ever-evolving landscape of digital art, we strive to continue innovating for the next generation of creators."

DeviantArt is consistently one of the most visited art websites worldwide and has grown organically over the past two decades. DeviantArt provides easy access to powerful tools specifically designed to help emerging artists create and showcase their creativity online and build their brands. Currently, the community boasts over half a billion pieces of original art and more than 65 million registered users worldwide.

About DeviantArt

DeviantArt was created to entertain, inspire, and empower the artist and art lover in all of us. Founded in August 2000 and now a subsidiary of Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), DeviantArt is home to over 65 million registered members worldwide and features an extensive platform used to exhibit, promote, and discover works and other members within a peer community. As the largest aggregator of creative talent on the Internet, fueled by tens of thousands of daily submissions and reaching over 100 million monthly unique visitors, DeviantArt is one of the world's largest websites enabling participation in the arts at a scale never imagined in the traditional art world.

