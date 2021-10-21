York Space Systems Fast-Tracks New Commercial Production Facility and Announces Expansion of Dedicated Government Customer Capabilities

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), a Denver-based aerospace company specializing in manufacturing spacecraft platforms and delivering complete space mission solutions, today announced that it has successfully accelerated its commercial production facility with a new initial production capability in the Denver Tech Center. All milestones have been met to achieve initial operation this December to expand York's production capability with the ability to produce an additional 70 satellites simultaneously.

York Space Systems' new commercial production facility, located in the Denver Tech Center, will expand York’s production capability with the ability to produce an additional 70 satellites simultaneously.

"Demand from customers for our flexible and affordable solutions over the past few years has grown exponentially, and it's clear that we needed to accelerate our expansion plans to meet this demand," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "This newest facility ensures we keep pace with the commercial demand of our S-CLASS and LX-CLASS spacecraft at a scale that nobody else in the industry can match. I am thrilled to be able to announce and recognize the large investment our Board made in January and the steadfast dedication of the whole York team."

In May, York announced the company would be expanding its Manufacturing Technology Center in downtown Denver by adding a new, mega manufacturing facility.

"The plans for the mega facility are currently with the city of Denver for approval," added Wallinger. "Our vision is for our facility in the Tech Center to focus on work for our commercial customers while our downtown campus remains dedicated to the specific requirements of our government customers."

York's new Denver Tech Center facility is 138K square feet. The first floor is exclusively devoted to production, while the second and third floor expands Engineering, Program Management, and Mission Operations. In addition to increasing its manufacturing capabilities, York continues to expand its engineering talent to support numerous missions across the national security and commercial sectors.

