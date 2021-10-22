China Media Group launches CCTV Olympic Channel, related digital platforms

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG) launched the CCTV Olympic Channel and its digital platforms at 16:00 on Monday, marking the world's first 24-hour 4K ultra-high-definition satellite television sports channel.

The Olympic Channel is the result of strategic cooperation between CMG and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It is the only broadcasting platform on the Chinese mainland authorized by the IOC to use the word "Olympic" and the Olympic rings.

Its digital platforms include PC terminals, applications, and China's popular multi-functional social media giants WeChat and Weibo.



Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, says the channel will provide coverage for both Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, aiming to promote the Olympic movement in China and carry forward the spirit of the Olympics and sportsmanship of the Chinese athletes.



It is expected that, across screens, the platforms will bring millions of fans closer to moments of triumph and joy at the world's largest sports bonanza together.

