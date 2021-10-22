FORT MAC LRA Approves Interim Plan for TD JAKES Real Estate Ventures Group

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2021, the Fort Mac LRA Board of Directors approved the Initial Interim Master Development Plan from T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC (TDJREV), for the redevelopment of a portion of the former Fort McPherson Army Base in accordance with the terms of the previously approved Purchase and Sale Agreement.

"We are pleased to release this plan today to provide the community a glimpse of what is likely to be incorporated into the final plan," T.D. Jakes said. "While this is a major step forward, the plan is a work in progress as we continue our dialogue with local stakeholders and residents. We remain focused on strengthening communities through affordable housing and by helping people live the American dream through homeownership and the creation of multi-generational wealth."

As the next step in the planning process, the interim layout provides a general overview of the uses that will likely be incorporated into a final master plan and calls for a mixed-use development with mixed-income housing and an array of living choices including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments nestled in well-designed neighborhoods. In addition, the plan envisions ample amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for both residents in the new development and existing residents in the surrounding communities. These include a variety of retail goods and services, healthy food choices, and healthcare options. The plan also anticipates ample green space and a bike path.

As the first step in a longer master planning process, the Initial Interim Master Development Plan outlines uses on the proposed site that may be a part of the final master plan. The Fort Mac LRA Board looks forward to continued updates on the planning process as T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC, continues its due diligence activities and discussions with the communities surrounding the former Fort McPherson Army Base.

TDJREV/EDT will be holding another community engagement meeting on Saturday, October 30th, from 4-6pm at the MILRA offices before a free to the community drive-in movie night, which takes place at 7pm.

ABOUT TDJREV

TDJREV is a Dallas-based real estate company dedicated to implementing T.D. Jakes' vision of creating attainable and sustainable communities in a global marketplace and developing 21st Century solutions to address rudimentary needs in targeted communities with a focus on economic development, job training, financial literacy and education enrichment. Its real estate portfolio includes Capella Park, a 400-plus acre community in south Dallas that includes single-family homes, live-work space and a prek-8 school.

