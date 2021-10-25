Coupa Continues to Drive Business Value, Named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for P2P Suites For the Sixth Consecutive Time

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the sixth consecutive time.1 The report evaluated 12 procurement management vendors across two types of evaluation criteria and positioned Coupa in the Leaders quadrant for completeness of vision and highest for the ability to execute.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner for the sixth time in a row as we continue to push the Business Spend Management (BSM) industry forward," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa. "As the economy recovers, leaders have an opportunity to eliminate the silos made painfully obvious over the past year. Working closely with our BSM community, we are rapidly co-creating innovations that drive adoption, optimize spend, and amplify the community network effect, helping businesses around the globe spend smarter together."

The need for digital transformation continues to accelerate as a result of the pandemic, as business leaders realized the challenges that result from a lack of digital readiness and siloed processes and tools. Procter & Gamble (P&G), a multinational consumer goods corporation, relies upon rapid product innovation to stay ahead of evolving consumer trends. Not only have they continued operating as the manufacturer of essential products, but they have scaled and innovated.

"The name of the game now is resiliency and agility. Everything we do is about ensuring that we have an agile and resilient supply chain. Up until Covid, I don't think people realized just how agile and resilient we could make things," said April Cielica, director global procurement & accounts payable at Procter & Gamble. "Coupa has given us the agility to procure quickly with the right controls so that we can launch products faster. The reason why you invest in something like Coupa is not just because of the end-to-end work process, which it does very well, but the power of the data it provides."

Get started with Coupa today. Visit https://www.coupa.com/ .

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, By Kaitlynn Sommers, William McNeill, Micky Keck, Patrick Connaughton, Published 25 October 2021.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coupa Software