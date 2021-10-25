The expert.ai NL API Now Available in AWS Marketplace

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai announced today that its natural language (NL) API providing deep language understanding is now available in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The expert.ai NL API is a powerful way to structure unstructured language data leveraging deep language intelligence with minimal effort. The API identifies which meaning of a word is used in context ("disambiguation") to quickly analyze text for key elements, relations, classifications and more. It can also determine sentiment and even capture a range of 117 behavioral and emotional traits, providing the richest, most comprehensive and granular emotional and behavioral taxonomy available throughout the AI-based API ecosystem. Furthermore, using built-in technologies and its extensive knowledge graph, the expert.ai NL API can be used in more targeted ways to identify sensitive data (to protect customers, victims, users or research subjects, as well as to comply with data privacy regulations), media-related topics, geographical taxonomies and more.

"At expert.ai, we aim to make it easy for developers and data scientists to design, build and test NL-aware functions and easily embed advanced natural language understanding and natural language processing capabilities into their apps," said Brian Munz, product manager, NL API & developed experience at expert.ai. "The availability of our NL API in the AWS Marketplace expands this opportunity to more users: we are excited to offer all of the insights the NL API provides to enrich business data, understanding it in less time, at scale and in the most precise way."

AWS customers can quickly begin extracting insight from their unstructured language data by using the expert.ai NL API with their existing AWS account. The expert.ai NL capabilities can be accessed via two feature options:

Core Bundle which includes semantic analysis, part-of-speech tagging, morphological analysis, text subdivision, dependency parsing, lemmatization, named entity recognition, key phrase extraction, relation extraction.

Premium Bundle that includes sentiment analysis, IPTC media topics, geographic, emotional traits and behavioral traits taxonomies, personally identifiable information (PII) detection and writeprint for performing a stylometric analysis of business documents.

310,000+ active AWS Marketplace customers can develop new apps or enhance their tools by using the expert.ai NL API capabilities via the catalog in AWS Marketplace.

To get started, watch the video introduction How to Become an AI Expert Using the expert.ai NL API and visit the expert.ai NL API in AWS Marketplace.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique approach to hybrid natural language combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to extract useful knowledge and insight from unstructured data to improve decision making. With a full range of on-premises, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai enhances business operations, accelerates and scales natural language data science capabilities while simplifying AI adoption across a vast range of industries, including insurance, banking & finance, publishing & media, defense & intelligence, life science & pharma, and oil, gas & energy. Expert.ai has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett, and EBSCO.

