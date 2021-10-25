GREATEST Magazine Returns With Fifth Issue Featuring Issa Rae, Riccardo Tisci and Nico Hiraga The Biannual Magazine Reintroduces Itself With Ambitions to Inspire the Next Generation of Creatives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future, has announced the return of their biannual print magazine, GREATEST. The fifth issue of the magazine offers three independent covers: Los Angeles native and award-winning actress, Issa Rae, renowned fashion designer and Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, and pro-skater and emerging actor, Nico Hiraga.

The fifth issue is the result of time spent reevaluating the ideas that makes the present less a continuation of how things are and more a proposition of how things can be. GREATEST interviews 10 individuals driving this shift in fast and slow, big and small, public and personal ways. From an entertainment powerhouse driving real-world change through entrepreneurial activism and a designer redefining modern luxury through the lens of British heritage to a skater demonstrating what it means to be yourself, what they share is a unique pursuit of something greater.

Joining these profiles is a new series of works produced exclusively for GREATEST by artists from around the world, including Kanye West collaborator Peter De Potter and Stephen Tayo, a photographer at the forefront of Nigeria's creative boom.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce GREATEST to our global community," said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. "While the magazine has evolved physically and digitally, it is still a platform for creatives from around the world to inspire the next generation. In the latest issue, we feature unique perspectives of life before, during and after lockdown, capturing the beauty found in transformation."

GREATEST Issue 05 includes additional interviews with Whitney Peak, Jordan Seamón, Lancey Foux and more. Content will also be shared on GOAT.com and Instagram at @GREATEST .

