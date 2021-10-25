- His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has today, through his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), launched the Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets

Johnson Controls receives HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company's commitment to creating a sustainable future - His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has today, through his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), launched the Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been awarded the Terra Carta Seal.

The Terra Carta Seal is a clear indication that businesses need to work together to create a sustainable future for all

The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet, launched in January 2021.

The recognition reinforces Johnson Controls leadership and commitment to sustainability, with a goal to reach net zero by 2040. The company has been lowering the global carbon footprint of its customers, supply chain, as well as its own operations through the use of technologies such as OpenBlue, which is playing a key role in decarbonizing buildings. Since 2002 Johnson Controls has reduced its emissions intensity by more than 70 percent. The company also has helped its customers save more than 30.6 million tons of CO2 globally and $6.6 billion through guaranteed operational and energy savings. Johnson Controls was one of the first companies to become a UN Global Compact signatory.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

The Terra Carta Seal acknowledges that each industry faces unique challenges in its transition to a sustainable future and they are all at different stages of their journey. Here, all industries and all companies must be supported as they take steps in a more positive direction. At the same time, an accelerated pace is required if we are to achieve a 1.5-degree target, restore biodiversity and benefit the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations.

The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to companies who hold a leadership position within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to receive this recognition from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for our decades-long commitment to sustainability," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO. "As the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report shows, we need to move fast to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The Terra Carta Seal is a clear indication that businesses need to work together to raise our collective efforts to create a sustainable future for all of us. Decarbonization of buildings is part of the solution, and Johnson Controls is ready to lead the charge with technologies that already exist today that are capable of putting us, and our customers, solidly on the path to net zero," Oliver added.

Earlier today, HRH The Prince of Wales met with CEOs to celebrate their award and commitment to the battle against climate change, discuss the challenges individual organisations and industries face and examine solutions and the necessary action organisations must take to accelerate further the transition.

Working closely with HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom have created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honey bees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

"With respect for both the historic resonance of the Terra Carta and for the environment, we have used modest, natural materials and celebrated craftsmanship with a delicate, illustrated design," said Sir Jony Ive. "This feels a sensitive and sincere commemoration for those who have committed to the aims of the Terra Carta, and we are so very grateful to be able to contribute to such an important and impactful initiative."

Technology and collaboration are key to meeting global net zero targets. With the capability to drive 50 percent and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions, Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform is already at the cutting edge of technology for decarbonizing buildings. As a leader in the buildings space for more than 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability. It is ranked in the top 12 percent of climate leadership companies globally by CDP and for the 14th time was recently named among the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere – a distinction achieved by just four companies in its industry – and as one of Corporate Knights' global 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About the Terra Carta Seal

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognises global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021.

The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

Terra Carta Seal Recipients

ACCIONA Hewlett Packard Enterprise Novozymes Akzo Nobel NV HP Inc. Ørsted Arcelik HSBC Holdings Plc PepsiCo AstraZeneca Iberdrola Prologis Atlantica Sustainable IBM Corporation Salesforce Infrastructure Plc INDITEX S.A. SAP SE Banco Santander Johnson Controls Siemens Energy AG Bank of America International plc Sims Limited Brambles L'Oréal Stantec, Inc. BT Group McCormick & Company, Tech Mahindra City Developments Limited Incorporated TELUS Cogeco Communications Metso Outotec Tesco PLC Inc. National Australia Bank Trane Technologies Credit Suisse Natura &Co TSMC Cummins Inc Nordea Unilever Ericsson Novo Nordisk A/S Xerox

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) at Davos in January 2020. The SMI is a network of global CEOs and private sector corporations working together to build prosperous and sustainable economies that generate long-term value through the balanced integration of natural, social, human and financial capital.

The SMI facilitates the development of responsible transition pathways at industry and business levels to decarbonize and achieve net-zero, create a Nature-positive future and support a trust transition towards a sustainable future.

HRH is appealing to public, private and philanthropic leaders around the world to join this endeavour as part of the 'Coalition of the Willing'.

Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org

About the Terra Carta

Launched by His Royal Highness at the One Planet Summit in January 2021, the Terra Carta provides a practical roadmap for acceleration towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Currently there are over 400 named supporters of the Terra Carta – listed on the SMI website.

About LoveFrom and Sir Jony Ive:

LoveFrom is a creative collective of designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers and artists with studios in London and San Francisco, California.

Sir Jony Ive KBE is a designer. Formerly the Chief Design Officer at Apple, he holds more than 12,500 patents worldwide, uniquely spanning user interface and hardware design. He is the Chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

For the Terra Carta Seal, LoveFrom worked with celebrated illustrator Peter Horridge, master printers and paper engineers Imprimerie du Marais and handmade paper specialists The Paper Foundation, founded by James Cropper. Los Angeles-based Method Studios created an animated version of the Terra Carta Seal.

