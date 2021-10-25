Support Local Businesses
Juvia's Place Launches Perfect Holiday Makeup Collection-- i Live, i Love!

Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned makeup brand, Juvia's Place has released their new i Live, i Love eyebrow and lip color makeup collection just in time for the holidays. The collection features two must-have, high-quality eyeshadow palettes that will help bring your fall and winter makeup looks to life, as well as eyeliners, lip colors and a new 12-piece brush set.

The i Live, i Love is just in time for the Holiday season and comes in the perfect gift sets to thrill makeup lovers this Christmas.

i Live, i Love Ice Eyeshadow Palette

$15.00

The new i Live, i Love Icy eyeshadow palette is a gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette featuring highly-pigmented pressed eyeshadow shades, perfect for day or night looks. Colors include a mix of blue and silver shades.

i Live, i Love Ice Kit

$26.00

The i Live, i Love Ice Kit includes a 6-pan eyeshadow palette and loose highlighter. The i Live, i Love Ice Kit eyeshadow palette features 6 icy-shades of shimmering and matte blues and greys. This perfect kit also includes a loose Highlighter which is formulated with glimmering-pearls for a perfect blend of universally-flattering golden shimmer that compliments any makeup look.

i Live, i Love Eyeshadow Palette

$15.00

The new i Live, i Love eyeshadow palette is a gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette featuring highly-pigmented pressed eyeshadows, perfect for day or night looks. Eyeshadow shades include a mix of blue and red shades.

i Live, i Love Eye Kit

$26.00

The new i Live, i Love Eye Kit includes a 6-pan eyeshadow palette plus eyelid primer, the perfect duo for a quick beauty fix. This gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette features highly-pigmented, pressed eyeshadows- perfect for day or night looks.

i Live, i Love Pro Brush Set

$45.00

Our one of a kind, limited edition i Live, i Love Pro Makeup Brush Set consists of 12 beautifully, hand-crafted brushes made from the highest-quality for longevity and precision. This brush set includes some specialty brushes that you can't find in other collections such as a special brush for hooded eyes. Remember, every stroke counts! Some of the various makeup brushes included are a Powder Brush, Slanted Liquid Foundation Brush, Angled Bronzing Brush, Highlighter Brush, Multi-use Blending Brush, Diffuser Brush, Brush for Hood Eyes, and more!

i Live, i Love Eyeliner Kit

$23.00

The new i Live, i Love Eyeliner Kit includes a smoldering-black- i Line, i Define Pen Liner and a i Line, i Define Liquid Eyeliner.

i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl

$23.00

The "i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl" includes a long-lasting, velvety-matte liquid lipstick and a Luxe Lip Liner. The new "Lover Girl" liquid lipstick comes in a warm, red shade and is the ultimate lipstick that will last all day and night! The included Luxe Lip Liner in the shade "Scorpio" is a long-wearing lip pencil that glides seamlessly to define and fill in your gorgeous lips!

i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Self Love

$23.00

The "i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Self Love" includes a long-lasting, velvety-matte liquid lipstick and a Luxe Lip Liner. The new "Self Love" liquid lipstick comes in a warm, Nude shade and is the ultimate lipstick that will last all day and night!

For more product details or to purchase visit: https://www.juviasplace.com/collections/i-live-i-love-collection

For press inquiries contact: Brandy@juviasplace.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juvias-place-launches-perfect-holiday-makeup-collection---i-live-i-love-301407917.html

SOURCE Juvia's Place

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.