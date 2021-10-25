Muscular Dystrophy Association Awards 18 Grants Totaling Over $1.6 Million for Development Grants and Idea Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today the awarding of 18 new MDA grants totaling over $1.6 million toward neuromuscular disease research. The grants are awarded in two categories: Development Grants and Idea Awards. Development Grants are awarded to investigators at the beginning of their careers and who are on the brink of becoming independent investigators. In 2021, MDA awarded 7 Development Grants totaling $1.4 million. The MDA Idea Award Program seeks bold, innovative research ideas that can have an impact in the field of neuromuscular disease. This year, MDA awarded 11 Idea Grants totaling more than $273,000.

This round of grant funding reinforces MDA's unwavering commitment to the progress of neuromuscular disease research and builds on the more than $1 billion MDA has already invested in research to uncover new treatments and cures for neuromuscular diseases since its inception. The newly funded projects will aim to advance research discoveries and new therapy development in multiple areas including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) and myotonic dystrophy.

"These grants do two very important things – help grow the next generation of neuromuscular disease investigators and provide seed funding for those creative, hard-to-fund projects that just need a little boost at this early stage," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Chief Research Officer, MDA.

Highlights from the grant awards for this grant cycle include:

Development Grants

Alba Timón-Gómez, PhD

Role of mitochondrial hypoxia inducible factors in respiratory chain biogenesis

Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami

The muscles and brain have high energy demands, which makes them the most affected organs in mitochondrial disorders. Findings from this work could help gain insights into the pathogenesis of mitochondrial encephalomyopathies.

Jae-Sung You, PhD

Targeting Leucyl-tRNA synthetase and autophagy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Studies have shown that an autophagy suppressor, mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTOR1), was observed in mouse and human DMD skeletal muscles. It has also been shown that inhibition of mTOR1 by rapamycin or low protein diet that autophagy was rescued and improved dystrophic phenotypes in DMD mice. Dr. You's work will help fill in the current knowledge gap in DMD pathology and discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of the disease.

"MDA's development grant allowed me to investigate the pathogenic mechanisms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and its potential therapeutic targets and helped me establish my early career in neuromuscular disease research," said You.

Idea Awards

Valérie Allamand, PhD

Suppression of COL6 premature termination codons by anticodon-edited tRNAs

Sorbonne Université-Inserm

COL6 mutations that introduce premature stop codons show the most severe clinical presentations. Individuals who are affected by these mutations, about 10% of patients with COL6-RD, typically do not have COL6 synthesized in the extracellular matrix. Dr. Allamand will correct the production of COL6 by using anticodon engineered tRNAs. The findings will provide data for in vivo approaches on treated cells and pre-clinical studies in COL6-RD mouse models with nonsense mutation. Additionally, the technique used in this project can be applied to other neuromuscular diseases caused by nonsense mutations.

"The funded project relies on a collaboration with Dr. Christopher Ahern (University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA) who published in 2019 a very elegant approach to correct premature termination codons (PTC). My group in the Research Center in Myology (Paris, France) focuses on congenital muscular dystrophies (CMD), notably COL6-related diseases (COL6-RD). The grant will allow us to assess the efficacy of Dr. Ahern's approach in cells (fibroblasts) derived from patients' skin biopsies. The next step will be to move to a mouse model developed in my group. This research is important to me because I believe that the results obtained can have a significant impact on patients' lives," said Dr. Allamand. "I am very grateful to MDA for this Idea Grant Program that will enable us to obtain in vitro proof-of-concept results and hopefully move quickly to pre-clinical studies. Developing therapeutic strategies for patients is our motivation and the grant allows us to move forward with this promising strategy that we plan on developing also for other types of CMDs."

Nick Menhart, PhD

Computational Design of Modified Dystrophins

Illinois Institute of Technology

Exon skipping can only occur at exon skipping areas, which can lead to protein structure instability. Dr. Menhart's lab discovered that edit-mediated structural disruption did not occur near the edit site, but rather located outside of the edit side and exhibited at domain junctions. With their computational framework, they can search for new ways to edit the dystrophin message that may produce better, more functional modified dystrophin proteins than the options available with skipping specific exons.

2021 MDA Research Grants

Development Grants

Frederick Arnold ; The RNA exosome complex in ALS disease pathogenesis; The Regents of the University of California (Irvine)

Daniel Calame ; Uncovering the Genomic Architecture of Undiagnosed Neuromuscular Disease; Baylor College of Medicine

Junio Dort ; Beneficial impact of resolving-D2 pm Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine

Narendra Jha ; Identification of modifier gene(s) of spinal muscular atrophy in model mice; Columbia University Medical Center

Xin Jiang ; Blocking RAN translation to rescue C90RF72-related ALS/FTD phenotypes; Massachusetts General Hospital

Alba Timón-Gómez; Role of mitochondrial hypoxia inducible factors in respiratory chain biogenesis; Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami

Jae-Sung You ; Targeting Leucyl-tRNA synthetase and autophagy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy; The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Idea Awards

Matthew Avenarius ; Identifying novel SMA-causing variants by NGS sequencing of the SMN1 locus; The Ohio State University

Stefano Biressi; Jag1 gene therapy in muscular dystrophies; University of Trento

Alexandre Blais ; Glucocorticoid receptor and muscle stem cell quiescence; University of Ottowa

Joshua Burns ; Establishing a network of highly trained and reliable CMT clinical evaluators; The University of Sydney

Andrew Geronimo ; Assessment of nocturnal hypoventilation in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine

Nick Menhart ; Computational design of modified dystrophins; Illinois Institute of Technology

Joseph Metzger ; Novel high throughput method to assess micro-dystrophin turnover in muscle; Regents of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Emma Rybalka ; Repurposing dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Victoria University

Tanja Taivassalo ; Measuring cardiopulmonary responses to the 6MWT and peak effort exercise in DMD; University of Florida

Massimo Delledonne ; Innovative technologies to unravel the complexity of myotonic dystrophy repeats; University of Verona

Valérie Allamand; Suppression of COL6 premature termination codons by anticodon-edited tRNAs; Sorbonne Université-Inserm

