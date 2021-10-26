Ellen DeGeneres and Victoria Jackson Launch Age-Positive Skincare Brand, Kind Science

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Science, the brainchild of Ellen DeGeneres and beauty industry pioneer Victoria Jackson, is a highly curated, globally sourced skincare line that uses science and innovation to deliver the best age-positive results enhanced by nature. Over the course of Ellen's extraordinary career, she's had access to products from all over the world. Her skin became increasingly sensitive over many years of sitting under hot lights and in the makeup chair and she struggled to find products that provided visible results without causing irritation. Ellen's struggle to find something that worked culminated in the creation of Kind Science, a skincare line for all skin types, formulated without fragrance, harsh chemicals, or preservatives, that encourages everyone to celebrate aging while helping to achieve your best skin regardless of age, gender or skin type. In a category overwhelmed by anti-aging messaging, Kind Science is shifting the focus to embracing life with the support of skincare that gives you real results to address the laugh lines and life lines you gained along the way.

Joined by her close friend and co-founder, Victoria Jackson led product innovation and formulation, utilizing her knowledge from over 30 years as a celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous brand Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. The originator and advocate of the 'no-makeup' makeup movement, Victoria's mission for Kind Science was to craft an easy-to-use, yet powerful, skincare system that is kind to your skin, animals, and the planet.

Every product is grounded in research and each formula is infused with powerhouse botanicals and patented peptides to address multiple skin concerns. With clinically tested products, Kind Science visibly reduces wrinkles and promotes plumpness, elasticity and hydration to help you celebrate your skin at all stages of life. The experience is elevated by skin-loving textures that sink into the skin without ever weighing it down.

Kind Science will launch with an initial offering of seven daily-use products:

Gentle Cleanser ($22) - Enriched with vitamin C derived from kakadu plum, soothing chamomile and boswellia Serrata, this cream cleanser washes away makeup and irritants leaving your skin balanced and prepped for treatment.

Micro Exfoliant+ ($28) - This multipurpose exfoliant and face mask contains a fruit acid blend, volcanic sand and bamboo silk to brighten, polish and soften the skin without irritation. Natural occurring AHA's allow you to leave this mask on for several minutes for an extra punch of exfoliation.

Firming Serum ($48) - Loaded with bakuchiol, a plant-based ingredient that has been shown to support collagen growth and provide the same benefits as retinol without irritation. The infusion of kangaroo flower gives skin an extra bounce while powerful peptides visibly lift for an overall brighter, tighter complexion.

Hydration Cream ($43) - Snow mushroom, sea buckthorn, boswellia serrata and bakuchiol combine to create a supercharged moisturizer that will help ward off wrinkles and visibly plump all day long.

Eye Cream ($32) - An ultra-hydrating, yet lightweight, visibly plumping eye cream that makes you look refreshed and vibrant from morning to night.

Neck Treatment ($38) - Formulated with powerful peptides and wrinkle-fighting bakuchiol, this cooling gel-cream with a souffle-light whipped consistency visibly improves firmness, texture and elasticity on the neck.

Radiance Oil ($38) - An extra dose of vitamins and brightening for your skin that's packed with skin-rejuvenating bakuchiol to reduce the look of fine lines. Meadowfoam, jojoba and moringa oils intensely hydrate the skin for a gorgeous, dewy glow without ever feeling greasy.

"The concept for Kind Science came about as I had struggled for years to find skincare products that didn't irritate my increasingly sensitive skin. I've tried pretty much everything out there and finally decided to launch my own line, not wanting to compromise the things that matter most to me - caring for yourself, animals and the planet. Kind Science isn't about anti-aging because aging is a good thing, it shows you've lived a lot, learned a lot, and hopefully laughed a lot. I want to keep laughing, just with fewer laugh lines and wrinkles!" shares co-founder Ellen DeGeneres.

"After having known Ellen for years, I was beyond thrilled to partner with her on the creation of Kind Science and bring my experience and expertise from over forty years in the beauty industry," says co-founder Victoria Jackson. "Product innovation is my forte and I'm incredibly proud of this skincare line we've created with all the amazing textures and performance-driven formulas that give real results while being kind to your skin, animals and the planet."

Kind Science will be available exclusively on www.kindscience.com. For more information, visit the website or Instagram @kindscience.

Kind Science is a direct-to-consumer, high-performance skincare brand co-founded by Ellen DeGeneres and beauty industry pioneer Victoria Jackson that provides age-positive results without using chemicals that are harsh on your skin, animals or the planet. Designed with amazing textures that never feel heavy, our formulas address the ever-changing skin concerns we encounter as we age. Kind Science is a real solution that works for all skin types. The products are formulated without 1,300 strictly banned ingredients in Europe, additional harsh chemicals, fragrances, and preservatives that can be challenging on aging skin. In a category overwhelmed by anti-aging messaging, Kind Science is shifting the focus to embracing life with the support of skincare that gives you real results to address the laugh lines and life lines you gained along the way.

