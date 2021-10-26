First Structured Water Device Certified to Create H3O2 - Breakthrough Water Treatment System with No Replacement Parts

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wellness Enterprise, Inc., operators of the Structured Water Superstore, announce the release of the AQUA ENERGIZER™ line of structured water products validated by HyFo Lab, LLC to produce Certified H3O2, known as the fourth phase of water or structured water.

Tackle Dehydration with Devices for the Whole House, under Sink, Shower, Garden, RVs, Tiny Homes , and Portable units

HyFo Lab, LLC is in partnership with the non-profit Hydration Foundation founded by Gina Bria. The HyFo Lab, LLC testing protocol is based on training and inspiration from the Pollack Lab, University of Washington. Dr. Gerald Pollack identified H3O2 as the fourth phase of water. HyFo Lab, LLC tests verify the presence of structured water, or fourth phase water. To view the AQUA ENERGIZER certificate click here.

AQUA ENERGIZERS provide significant advantages over traditional water filters and are designed to last a lifetime requiring no replacement parts, maintenance or electricity. Offered through TheWellnessEnterprise.com, they are available for installation for the Whole House, under Sink, for Shower, Garden, RVs, Tiny Homes, and a Portable unit for those on the go.

In addition to being the first certified structured water devices, there is evidence that AQUA ENERGIZERS change the oxidation states of chemicals from toxic to non-toxic. New test results confirm the work of Dr. Gerald Pollack: that water in the structured or fourth phase controls contaminants. You can see the test results here!

AQUA ENERGIZERS provide the type of water that charges cells and removes toxicity from the body. Bria cites Dr. Zach Bush, "Clinical evidence is now available that charged or structured water is vital to help cells hydrate and perform their natural elimination function through lymph, lungs, liver and skin." (Cell-Cell Communication: Three Elements of Health and Human Healing, 2016.)

According to Bria, "...charged cells are hydrated cells capable of fueling us as Nature intended. Hydration does so much, keeping us moist, conducting energy, removing waste, orchestrating cell-to-cell signals. And of course, it's water inside us that carries out waste and contaminants."

In her blog, Bria additionally states, "Filters can make your water taste or smell better but they can't provide the energy that will help you overcome our all too common low-grade fatigue."

Dr. Ben Edwards, M.D., from Veritas Medical believes hydration with structured water is foundational to health, "I'm excited to offer the Aqua Energizer structured water devices to my patients because hydration is one of the Four Pillars for optimal health and the Aqua Energizers produce the most hydrating water I have ever experienced."

Patrick Durkin, CEO of The Wellness Enterprise and author of the book Flow: From Pure and Safe Water to Higher States of Consciousness, has been one of the world's top educators on structured water for over 10 years. "Finally, with the Aqua Energizer, people have confidence that their device has been proven to create structured water."

The Wellness Enterprise, founded in 2013 by Patrick Durkin, is a Sacred Commerce company built around health, hydration, and well-being. The Wellness Enterprise is a global leader in structured water with the highest form of water science, purification and treatment devices on the market. For further information about structured water, explore the Water School and the Hydrate Now Course on TheWellnessEnterprise.com.

