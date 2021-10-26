IBM Announces Advances and New Collaborations in AI-Powered Automation, 5G Connectivity and Security at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

IBM collaborates with Boston Dynamics, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Turnium Technology Group to help equip businesses in next phase of digital transformation

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced new collaborations and expanded partner relationships to further the company's capabilities in hybrid cloud, AI, network automation and security at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles (MWC LA). These innovations highlight IBM's role in helping the telecommunications industry evolve as 5G and Edge Computing redefine how business and consumers connect.

IBM continues to make major strides in helping CSPs adopt AI and automation on open hybrid cloud platforms, as well as standards to remain in control of where and how they deploy their network services, edge computing, and enterprise offerings. By leveraging IBM's AI-powered automation software, such as IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, and services through IBM Consulting, IBM will help drive innovation for CSPs through its systems integration capabilities; the application of technology to create ever more intelligent workflows; and support modernizing applications so enterprises can deliver at scale in a world of hybrid cloud environments.

At MWC LA, IBM is announcing the following innovations, which are designed to equip businesses for the next stage of their digital journeys:

A new collaboration betweenand IBM is focused on delivering data analysis at the edge to help companies address worker safety, optimize field operations, and boost maintenance productivity in industrial environments such as manufacturing facilities, power plants and warehouses. Enabled by AI and hybrid cloud innovations from IBM Research, IBM Consulting will develop edge payloads that integrate with Spot , the agile, mobile robot from Boston Dynamics. Boston Dynamics and IBM will announce these new innovations during the joint keynote at Mobile World Congress LA. For more information, read the blog: https://newsroom.ibm.com/Boston-Dynamics-and-IBM-Join-Forces-to-Bring-Mobile-Edge-Analytics-to-Industrial-Operations

and IBM are expanding their relationship, and will integrate key offerings, including IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation and Cisco Crosswork Network Automation software, to enable orchestration and management of virtual 5G networks. For more information, read the blog: https://newsroom.ibm.com/IBM-and-Cisco-Collaborate-to-Help-Enable-Orchestration-and-Management-of-5G-Networks

Palo Alto Networks and IBM are extending their relationship to help address the unique security requirements for telecom operators deploying 5G Networks and Edge services. The companies are working to deliver joint security solutions and services designed for 5G networks and ecosystems. The collaboration provides automation and orchestration to help create secure 5G network slices that are designed to enable new revenue streams for Network Operators. Leveraging Palo Alto Networks containerized NGFW (CN-Series), container security solution Prisma Cloud Compute Edition, IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation and IBM Security Services, the joint solution is being designed to enable agility and optimal threat detection based on deep visibility of 5G traffic. IBM and Palo Alto Networks will demonstrate a 5G Network Slice with Validation, Security Orchestration & Response at Mobile World Congress LA.



Turnium Technology Group is announcing a commitment to bring Technology Assurance Group's (TAG) network of managed technology service providers to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The collaboration between Turnium and IBM helps Technology Assurance Group (TAG) extend the reach of their managed technology solutions and partner network to new customers across the United States . For more information, read the press release: is announcing a commitment to bring Technology Assurance Group's (TAG) network of managed technology service providers to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The collaboration between Turnium and IBM helps Technology Assurance Group (TAG) extend the reach of their managed technology solutions and partner network to new customers across. For more information, read the press release: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/554547851/turnium-announces-commitment-to-bring-technology-assurance-group-s-tag-network-to-ibm-cloud-for-telecommunications

"A recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value on "The end of communications services as we know them" revealed that 59% of high performing CSPs surveyed agree they must become secure clouds infused with AI and automation. The study also says, that Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are thinking more strategically about 5G-enabled edge computing more for its ability to building more revenues as 5G and edge computing usher in a new reality for businesses," said Andrew Coward, General Manager, Software Defined Networking, IBM. "We are continuing to help CSPs embrace secured technologies like automation, AI and hybrid cloud, and we believe IBM is uniquely positioned to provide the software and consulting needed to evolve their digital architecture."

IBM will have a strong presence as the show's Network Automation Partner, co-leading a keynote session with Boston Dynamics, speaking in breakout sessions on the New Age of Automation and IoT in Healthcare, and hosting live in-booth solution demonstrations.

