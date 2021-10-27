New Ad from Consumers' Research Exposes BlackRock's Close Ties to China

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consumers' Research released a television ad exposing the close connections between American money management company BlackRock and the Chinese Communist Party.

Consumers' Research (PRNewsfoto/Consumers' Research)

The ad begins a multi-million-dollar campaign and highlights the ties between BlackRock and the Chinese government including BlackRock's investment of billions of American pension dollars into China's economy, propping up its communist leaders and funding companies the Chinese government uses to extend its control both at home and abroad. The ad also exposes BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for his role in taking American money and betting it on China.

"No amount of woke posturing can hide what BlackRock is really up to. The idea that an American company is taking billions of dollars and using it to bet on China's success is extremely concerning," said Will Hild, President of Consumers' Research. "We cannot allow this to continue. Funneling Americans' hard earned retirement savings to China is unsafe from both a national security and financial perspective."

The ad, titled "Betting on China," will run nationally on television across the U.S. and include billboards that will be displayed in Time Square and throughout New York City. It will also feature a targeted digital component.

"We cannot let executives like Larry Fink try and tell Americans how to live while simultaneously cozying up to one of the world's leading human rights abusers," said Hild. "By putting BlackRock's shady dealings out in the open for all to see, we're sending a message that companies won't get away with taking advantage of hard-working Americans. Any company trying to use woke politics to mask their misdeeds should see this campaign and know they could be next."

View the ad here or visit BlackRockLovesChina.com for more information.

About Consumers' Research:

Consumers' Research is an independent educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the knowledge and understanding of issues, policies, products, and services of concern to consumers and to promote the freedom to act on that knowledge and understanding. Consumers' Research believes that the cost, quality, availability, and variety of goods and services used or desired by American consumers — from both the private and public sectors — are improved by greater consumer knowledge and freedom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumers' Research