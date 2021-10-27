NightDragon, Ingram Micro Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Emerging Technology Go-to-Market Success Global IT leader to advise NightDragon companies on channel best practices and enable scale in the North American market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment and advisory firm, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ingram Micro Inc. to optimize its portfolio businesses for channel sales engagement and accelerate go-to-market growth strategies and business execution in North America.

NightDragon Logo (PRNewsfoto/NightDragon)

Under this agreement, Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group is now engaging with NightDragon's portfolio companies on how to build and optimize a successful channel and distribution strategy. NightDragon will also work with the Security Force team inside of Ingram Micro Security to create playbooks on best practices for distribution and channel go-to-market, as well as processes for how to evaluate and create distribution success.

"Distribution and the channel are two of the most important business imperatives for enterprise technology companies to drive scale," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon. "As one of the top distribution companies in North America and around the world, Ingram Micro has an impressive track record of turning startups into go-to-market success stories. NightDragon looks forward to working with them closely to optimize our portfolio for distribution and channel success."

NightDragon portfolio companies also receive preferred onboarding to Ingram Micro's go-to-market services, as well as dedicated business development, marketing and transactional support. As part of the strategic alliance, Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group will become trained and certified on onboarded NightDragon products, as well as help these organizations engage with channel partners, recruit new partners and expand their channel ecosystems.

The NightDragon alliance continues Ingram Micro's strategic expansion of its portfolio of products and services for emerging technologies under its Emerging Technology Group. The relationship also expands Ingram Micro's offerings in emerging cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy technologies.

"The technology and IT landscape is changing rapidly, and Ingram Micro is proud to support our channel partners with the latest cutting-edge technologies and intelligence from data center and hybrid cloud to cybersecurity, the edge and beyond. We look forward to working with NightDragon and its portfolio of cybersecurity tech innovators to harness the power of Ingram Micro and define, establish and successfully expand their relationships within the channel," said Eric Kohl, Vice President, Cybersecurity & Data Center, Ingram Micro.

"This relationship is a prime example of how Ingram Micro's focus on new and emerging opportunities for our partners continues to differentiate and bring greater value to our partners and providers," added Donald Scott, Director, Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. "Through this close collaboration with NightDragon, we will be shining a light on compelling new technologies from companies that are the new leaders in cybersecurity."

NightDragon's new go-to-market relationship with Ingram Micro is part of an expanding set of strategic relationships the investment and advisory firm has formed with leading go-to-market organizations under its business unit ND Go-to-Market. Existing go-to-market partnerships include Macnica Networks and Carahsoft and NightDragon plans to structure further partnerships to accelerate go-to-market and enable business operations for its companies around the world.

"Strategic relationships with leading companies like Ingram Micro open the door to significant future growth opportunities for portfolio companies like Interos. We are proud to work with an investor like NightDragon that understands the importance of a robust go-to-market strategy and puts the programs, partnerships and playbooks in place to help accelerate our efforts in this area," said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of Interos.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more at www.nightdragon.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com .

Media Contacts

Marie Rourke

WhiteFox Marketing Inc. (for Ingram Micro)

714-292-2199

marie@whitefoxpr.com

Sarah Kuranda

NightDragon

sarah@nightdragon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NightDragon