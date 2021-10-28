Armenian News Radio FM 106.5: Armenia under the confrontation of world powers

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12, 2021, Suren Sargsyan, President and Founder of the Armenian Center for American Studies, joined Armenian News Radio FM 106.5 to discuss the new world order and the situation of Armenia under the confrontation between world powers.

Suren Sargsyan interviewed by Armenian News Radio FM 106.5

Sargsyan said there are countries in the world that once held the status of regional superpowers and are now trying to expand their regional influence. Turkey, for example, has become a player in today's world, trying to participate in other regional processes through confrontation with Russia, and it has become an important player in these regions of Europe, Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. Iran is also an important geopolitical factor. And many of the processes taking place in these regions are taking place at the expense of Armenia's interests. In other words, Armenia is making concessions on all fronts - military, political, economic and diplomatic.

When it comes to the world's superpower, the United States, Sargsyan believes that the United States has been actively involved in intervening in international affairs. After Armenia's independence, the U.S. intensified its political and economic cooperation with Armenia, which, in turn, actively responded to the U.S. while maintaining its traditional relations with Russia. Recently, at the initiative of the United States, Armenia joined the Religious Liberty Union, and Armenian experts and people expressed their dissatisfaction with it. They do not understand why Armenia should destroy its relations with neighboring countries for this reason, and China, for example, expressed its strong opposition and dissatisfaction with it. He believes that Armenia should further develop its relations with neighboring countries and other developing countries.

Sargsyan said Armenia desperately needs international recognition, but currently does not have a complete strategy, which is a huge obstacle. Armenia should pursue a more balanced policy in order to protect its interests against the world powers and even achieve good development.

This program will be broadcasted on Armenian news HDV channel soon, stay tuned.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armenian News Radio FM 106.5