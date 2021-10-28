Climate Impact Capital, LLC Joins the Management Board of The Climate Solutions Community, a Global Collaboration That Will Help Address Climate Change

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Solutions Community (TCSC) connects diverse engineering and scientific disciplines to help industry and society confront and manage climate change. The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and the Institute for Sustainability (IfS) established TCSC for the purpose of global collaboration and to provide members with a platform to discuss technical solutions to climate change, keep up-to-date on the latest research and development, engage with the broader engineering and scientific community, and inform the general public on the best paths to carbon-neutral energy.

Global Workshop on Climate Solutions on November 10, 2021

Climate Impact Capital, as a seasoned venture capital firm with a climate change mission, will be providing unique market insight and direction to TCSC board and is an active supporter of TCSC activities like the Global Workshop on Climate Solutions on November 10, 2021.

TCSC board invites multi-disciplinary engineers and industrial scientists participate in TCSC areas of work including electricity generation and distribution, chemical processing, transportation, and urban areas.

TCSC is led by

Mark Holtzapple, TCSC Chair, Professor of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University

Montgomery (Monty) Alger, TCSC Vice Chair, 2020 AIChE President, ChE Professor, Penn State University

Tom Rehm, TCSC Past Chair, TERehm Consulting

The TCSC Managing Board is

Alexander Rozenfeld, Founder & Managing Director, Climate Impact Capital

Dale Keairns, 2008 AIChE President, Chair of the Center for Energy Initiatives

Dan Lambert, Fellow Engineer, Savannah River National Laboratory

Gavin Towler, Vice President and CTO, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies

Jeffrey Seay, Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Kentucky

Jennifer Uhle, Vice President of Generation and Suppliers, Nuclear Energy Institute

Joseph Powell, former Chief Scientist, Shell

Tom Spicer, Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Arkansas

About Climate Impact Capital: CIC invests in energy transition and climate-tech companies and supports our corporate partners through a Venture-as-a-Service model focused on climate change innovation and risk management.

About AIChE: A professional society of more than 60,000 members in more than 110 countries on the frontier of chemical engineering research in such areas as nanotechnology, sustainability, hydrogen fuels, biological and environmental engineering, and chemical plant safety and security.

