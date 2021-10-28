PM Group opens Philadelphia office

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Group is pleased to announce the launch of its new life science design center in Philadelphia. The new office will focus on innovative design solutions for life science clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Brendan O’Connell, Philadelphia Business Unit Operations Manager; Lauren Bubnis, Senior Talent Acquisition & Business Specialist; Daryl Kern, Principal Architect; Harry Segner, Senior Director, Head of Business Development

The Philadelphia office is an integral part of PM Group's strategic plan to grow our US operations, which includes Boston and San Francisco. Philadelphia is the latest in an international network of 16 offices worldwide.

PM Group is an employee owned company recognized for its culture of commitment, inclusivity and innovation. It has a 48-year track record delivering complex projects for the world's leading multinationals. With over 3,400+ people, PM Group is a recognized ENR Top 5 Pharma Engineering design firm. Turnover in 2020 was US$400 million and clients include AbbVie, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Regeneron, Resilience, Sanofi, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Allan Schouten, PM Group's US President, said, 'The opening of our Philadelphia office is a significant milestone in the strategic development of our global life science business. As with our offices in Boston and San Francisco, we are investing to build a leading life science center in Philadelphia to serve our clients in the US and internationally.'

'The new office will provide our clients with the highest quality professional services in engineering, architecture, project management and technical consultancy. Our core life science leadership team is well established in Philadelphia. Together with support from our international network, we are already delivering projects for our clients in the US,' said Brendan O'Connell, Operations Manager Philadelphia.

PM Group is currently recruiting for a range of positions across key specialties, including project management, engineering, architecture, commissioning and qualification – see www.pmgroup-global.com/careers for further information.

