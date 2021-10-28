Pretium Announces Closing of Reset of Crown Point CLO 8, Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with $30 billion in assets, today announced the closing of a reset of $454.6 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), Crown Point CLO 8, with Pretium Credit CLO Management, LLC acting as manager.

Jerry Ouderkirk, Head of Structured Credit at Pretium, said "Pretium welcomes the investor support that enabled a successful reset of Crown Point CLO 8 and is excited to continue the strong momentum across our CLO Management Platform and broader credit business as we head into 2022."

Pretium's corporate and structured credit platform specializes in sourcing, structuring and managing corporate risk in single name and structured format. Currently, the firm manages cash-flow collateralized loan obligations backed by broadly, syndicated leveraged loans, engages in distressed, opportunistic and structured product investing through private funds and serves as sub-advisor to a mutual fund focused on leveraged bank loan investing.

As of June 30, 2021, Pretium's corporate and structured credit team managed $2.7 billion in assets.

About Pretium

Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $30 billion of assets under management as of October 1, 2021 and employs approximately 2,500 people across 29 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

