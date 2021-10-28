Wishpond to Present at the TSX Technology Investor Day and OTC Markets Consumer/Digital Services Conference

Chairman and CEO Ali Tajskandar to speak at leading virtual conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Chairman and CEO, Ali Tajskandar will present at the TSX Technology Investor Day on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 and at the OTC Markets Consumer/Digital Services Conference on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

At these conferences Ali Tajskandar will discuss Wishpond's success since becoming a publicly-listed company in December 2020, including raising over $12 million in equity capital, completing three acquisitions, and reporting record 73% YoY revenue growth in Q2-2021. Mr. Tajskandar will also share the Company's acquisition strategy and provide attendees with a view of what to expect from Wishpond in the coming year.

TSX Technology Investor Day

DATE: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

TIME: 11:00 am-12:30 pm ET (8:00am-9:30 am PT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Za2ULr

Hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange., the TSX Technology Investor Day brings together some of the most innovative public and private technology companies from across the country with leaders from Canada's capital markets, venture capital and private equity industries, as well as select international investors.

OTC Markets Consumer/Digital Services Conference

DATE: Thursday, November 4th, 2021

TIME: 2:00pm -2:30 pm ET (11:00am – 11:30 am PT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

The OTC Markets Consumer/Digital Services Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, a property of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Wishpond questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses ("SMBs") in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH" and on the OTCQX under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are unique growth platforms for international high-growth companies.

It was a historic first six months of the year for the Innovation Sector on TSX/TSXV. Nearly $10B of capital was raised by technology companies, breaking the full year record.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

