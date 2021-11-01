Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, or CTOS, 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting taking place November 10-13, 2021.

Inhibrx, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Inhibrx, Inc.)

CTOS Virtual Presentation Details:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of the Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 Agonist INBRX-109 in Patients with Conventional Chondrosarcoma: Update from the Phase 1 Expansion Cohort

Lead Author: Vivek Subbiah, MD

Abstract: 1082377, (P 018)

Oral Presentation on Thursday, November 11th at 1:29 p.m. – 1:36 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 Agonist INBRX-109 in Ewing Sarcoma: Planned Phase 1 Cohort Expansion Guided by Preclinical Data

Lead Author: Emily Rowell, PhD

Abstract: 1818985, (P 090)

Poster Presentation on Thursday, November 11th at 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Additionally, the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference; Tuesday, November 9th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time ;

The Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference; Tuesday, November 16 th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time ;

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference; November 16 th –19 th ; Pre-recorded for conference attendees and available post-conference on Inhibrx's website;

The Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Conference; Wednesday, December 1 st at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time ; and

The JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit; Tuesday, December 7 th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

The scientific posters and presentation will be accessible through a link on the investors section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations. The investor conference presentations will be webcast live and will also be accessible through the same link. The webcasts will be available for at least 60 days following the event.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Kelly Deck

CFO

kelly@inhibrx.com

858-795-4260

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inhibrx, Inc.