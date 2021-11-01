New RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System: Create Custom Organization Solutions in the Home or on the Jobsite

Common Interlocking System Between the Wall and Mobile Storage Allows Users to Organize, Access and Transport Tools, Equipment and Everything In Between.

ANDERSON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtronic Industries (TTI) Power Equipment introduces the innovative RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System that will revolutionize home organization. Available in December 2021 at Home Depot stores and online at www.homedepot.com, this modular system includes multiple components that share a common locking interface, enabling users to create their own customized organization space in the home or on the go. From homeowners to pros, users now have the ability to easily organize, access, and transport their tools from the home to the job.

The RYOBI™ LINK™ Wall Rails with integrated mounting cleats are 33" long, and compatible with RYOBI™ LINK™ hooks, shelves, bins, and tool boxes. With a 75-pound-per-foot weight capacity, the Wall Rails can support heavy objects such as ladders, bikes, and outdoor power equipment. In addition, RYOBI™ LINK™ Mobile Storage solutions offer a crate and tool boxes that can stack on each other or connect to the RYOBI LINK™ Wall System. They are designed with a hassle-free front release button that allows users to easily detach from the mobile storage stack or the wall rails. This allows professionals to easily transport tools from the home to the jobsite in durable storage solutions designed to withstand jobsite conditions.

"Homeowners have spent more time inside their homes over the last several months, so they're more motivated than ever to declutter and organize," explains Bobby Shaw, President of TTI's RYOBI™ Power Tool Division. "The RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System provides the ideal solution for organizing, accessing, and transporting everything from tools to sports equipment. Prosumers and consumers can configure a modular system to fit their own unique needs in the garage, shed, basement, or virtually anywhere."

The innovative RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System includes several modular components that interconnect, including:

7 Piece Wall Storage Kit allows for endless customization options. Two 33" Wall Rails have a 75- pound-per-foot weight capacity, and the included hooks, bin, and hardware pack allow for expansion as needed. allows for endless customization options. Two 33" Wall Rails have a 75- pound-per-foot weight capacity, and the included hooks, bin, and hardware pack allow for expansion as needed.

Tool Organizer Shelf maximizes storage space with 4 power tool slots and on-board hand tool storage. maximizes storage space with 4 power tool slots and on-board hand tool storage.

Hanging Shelf includes 6 J-hooks for maximum organization in tight spaces. includes 6 J-hooks for maximum organization in tight spaces.

Wall Rails are available in a 2-pack, so homeowners can buy as many as needed to optimize any space. are available in a 2-pack, so homeowners can buy as many as needed to optimize any space.

Screwdriver Holder has 6 slots and a 25-pound weight capacity, ideal for screwdrivers, pliers, safety glasses, and other small items. has 6 slots and a 25-pound weight capacity, ideal for screwdrivers, pliers, safety glasses, and other small items.

8 Different Hooks in a variety of shapes and sizes can personalize a storage space and hold up to 50 lbs. for items such as tape rolls to power tools and ladders. in a variety of shapes and sizes can personalize a storage space and hold up to 50 lbs. for items such as tape rolls to power tools and ladders.

Single and Double Organizer Bins can hang on a RYOBI ™ LINK ™ Wall Rail or easily pack into a RYOBI ™ LINK Tool Box to take on the go. can hang on a RYOBILINKWall Rail or easily pack into a RYOBILINK Tool Box to take on the go.

Rolling Tool Box with a telescoping steel handle and 9" all terrain wheels make it easy to transport tools. with a telescoping steel handle and 9" all terrain wheels make it easy to transport tools.

Medium and Standard Tool Boxes are made from impact-resistant materials to withstand an 80 and 50 lb. load capacity and are IP65 rated to keep tools clean and dry. are made from impact-resistant materials to withstand an 80 and 50 lb. load capacity and are IP65 rated to keep tools clean and dry.

Tool Crate with integrated handles will easily carry items big and small and can stack on a RYOBI ™ LINK Tool Box. with integrated handles will easily carry items big and small and can stack on a RYOBILINK Tool Box.

The continued focus on new product development and innovation will ensure many new solutions in the future for homeowners, DIYers, and pros looking for a quality product at a great price. RYOBI brand products are available exclusively at The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, and homedepot.com. Additional information can be found at ryobitools.com.

