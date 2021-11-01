Oncopeptides appoints Annika Muskantor as interim CFO

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the company has appointed Annika Muskantor as interim Chief Financial Officer, CFO. Annika has an extensive experience as interim CFO from a broad range of industries including the life science industry, and she will assume her position on November 8. The appointment follows the previously announced resignation by CFO Anders Martin-Löf.

As previously communicated Oncopetides has postponed the Q3 report until November 24.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021 in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. The company withdraw the drug from the U.S. market on October 22, 2021, due to worse overall survival data in the phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The Corporate Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information about the company is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

