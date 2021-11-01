Savoy Magazine Announces The 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors in a Landmark Dual-Edition Fall Issue

Savoy magazine, the leading African American business, culture and lifestyle publication, announced its list of 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. Presented in two editions with dual covers, this issue features Kenneth Chenault, former Chairman and CEO of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, Executive Chairman of Merck. With over 880 combined pages in two editions, the fall issue of Savoy ranks as the largest magazine by pages targeting the African American consumer ever published.

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy magazine announced the release of its 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors listing in the upcoming fall issue. Savoy's fall issue features a directory of 704 directors serving on the boards of public companies. As the leading business magazine reporting on African American success and achievement, Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers, and achievers active on the boards of the world's leading corporations and organizations.

Savoy Fall 2021 - Most Influential Black Corporate Directors Featuring Kenneth I. Chenault, Former Chairman, CEO of American Express

"Savoy is proud to present the 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said L.P. Green, II, CEO & Publisher of Savoy magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market. It is our duty and honor to chronicle these inspiring executives, their distinguished careers, and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition in Savoy."

This 2021 dual cover, double edition spans two magazines, one featuring Kenneth Chenault, former Chairman and CEO of American Express, on the cover, and Kenneth Frazier, Executive Chairman of Merck, gracing the other. The Chenault edition contains 452 pages, including the prestigious directors listed by last names A-J. The Frazier edition contains 436 pages, including directors listed by last names K-Z. Totaling 888 pages combined, the fall issue of Savoy ranks as the largest magazine by pages targeting the African American consumer ever published. The second largest was Savoy's 2016 summer issue, with dual covers totaling 532 pages.

As a co-founder with Frazier, Chenault launched the OneTen Coalition in 2020 to build a robust opportunity pipeline for Black talent in America. With an unwavering commitment to diversifying the workforce and a strong stance against racial injustice, Chenault makes a meaningful difference in people's lives. A visionary change agent, Frazier leads diverse teams and businesses committed to equally serving every community, brings better health initiatives to those who may not otherwise receive the resources, and stands strong on social injustice and racial inequality issues across the nation.

The prestigious trailblazers active on boards of global-leading corporations and organizations are listed by last names A-J in the Chenault cover publication. The second half listed by last names K-Z appear in the Frazier cover publication. Also included in this 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list are celebrities and athletes serving on corporate boards, such as Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter (Square), Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. (DICK's Sporting Goods), Shaquille O'Neal (Papa John's International) and Serena Williams (Momentive & Poshmark).

"Savoy continues to be at the forefront of comprehensive coverage of the professional success and achievements of African Americans," added Green. "We offer congratulations and appreciation to the directors recognized in Savoy's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors edition for their inspiring leadership."

As Founder & CEO of Savoy Venture Partners, Green recently published a thought leadership booklet, 12 Best Practices to Cultivate Board Excellence: Knowledge and Insights from Conversations with More Than 300 Corporate Directors Currently Serving on Public Boards. The publication outlines 12 best practices based on his conversations with leaders active on boards of some of the nation's leading public companies. Green has also founded the Savoy Directors Forum, an inaugural event planned for fall 2022 in Naples, Florida. The Savoy Directors Forum will offer two days of sharing best practices from influential, diverse board directors and thought leaders on navigating boards and companies into the years ahead.

The full 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors listing is available online as of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, exclusively at savoynetwork.com, where the fall issue is available for purchase. The magazine is also available nationwide via Amazon.com.

About Savoy Magazine

Savoy magazine is a quarterly, national publication covering the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle. From business to news, sports to entertainment, design to technology, Savoy is a cultural catalyst that highlights timely topics and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture.

Savoy Fall 2021 - Most Influential Black Corporate Directors, Featuring Kenneth C. Frazier, Executive Chairman, Merck

