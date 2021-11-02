All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Named 'SUV of Texas' at Annual Texas Truck Rodeo Ram 1500 Wins 'Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas' for Fourth Consecutive Year and Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Wins 'Mid-size SUV of Texas'

Industry's newest benchmark premium SUV, 2022 Grand Wagoneer, receives top honor as SUV of Texas and wins the Full-size Luxury SUV category

2022 Wagoneer wins Full-size SUV of Texas

Ram 1500 wins Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas for fourth consecutive year; Luxury category for sixth consecutive year; Ram Truck wins Off-road category for fourth year in a row

Ram 2500 wins Heavy Duty Pickup of Truck of Texas for fifth consecutive year

Jeep® Grand Cherokee L takes honors for Mid-size SUV of Texas

Jeep Wrangler 4xe wins Green Vehicle of Texas

Uconnect wins Best Infotainment for fifth consecutive year

Best Powertrain award goes to Ram 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8

Stellantis brands take home the most awards of any manufacturer at the annual competition

Dozens of journalists representing the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) spent two days early in October driving the industry's newest trucks and SUVs over a variety of on-road and rugged off-road terrain. When the dust settled and ballots were counted, the all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer was crowned SUV of Texas by the influential group of automotive journalists. The Ram Truck brand took Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas, in addition to numerous consecutive awards and the Jeep® brand took several titles as well, including Green SUV of Texas for the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe.



"The 2022 Grand Wagoneer truly impressed our members. The attention to detail, luxury materials, integrated design, and the capability and technology is indeed setting a new benchmark for the full-size Luxury SUV segment," said Kristin Shaw, President of TAWA. "Ram trucks also brought their A-game, winning several consecutive awards. Texas auto writers are true connoisseurs of pickup trucks so Ram's honors are well deserved. We also enjoyed the lineup from Jeep with several vehicles that were the stars of their categories, offering capability, craftsmanship and versatility."



Wagoneer, Ram and Jeep vehicles with top honors include:

Wagoneer

SUV of Texas: 2022 Grand Wagoneer

Full-size Luxury SUV of Texas: 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III

Full-size SUV of Texas: 2022 Wagoneer

Ram

Full-size Pickup Truck: 2022 Ram 1500

Heavy Duty Pickup Truck: 2022 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Luxury Pickup Truck: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Off-Road Vehicle: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Best Powertrain: Ram 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8

Jeep

Mid-size SUV: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Green Vehicle: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Uconnect

Best Infotainment System: Uconnect 5



This year's Rodeo was held at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas, featuring both on-road and technical off-road driving opportunities. TAWA members cast their votes after two days of vehicle evaluations. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.



More than 50 pickup trucks and SUVs were entered in the competition and more than 40 TAWA members attended.

TAWA

The Texas Auto Writers Association, Inc. was founded in 1987 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue of professional growth, development, and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo; since 1993, Truck Rodeos have been held all over the state of Texas. In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo, now called the Texas Auto Roundup.



Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.



