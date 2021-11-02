Chipotle Tests Pollo Asado In Select Markets The new chicken option is now available in Cincinnati and Sacramento for a limited time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is testing Pollo Asado, the first menu innovation with chicken in its 28-year history, at 95 restaurants across Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, Calif. A new flavor of chicken to hit the grill, Pollo Asado features the unique taste of garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro.

"Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients."

Pollo Asado's Flavor Builds with Every Layer

Grilled fresh daily in small batches, Chipotle's latest protein is prepared with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Our Responsibly Raised® chicken is seasoned with a dry rub of cumin, guajillo peppers, and coriander. It's cooked fresh to sear in the flavors on the grill, hand-cut and finished with garlic, chili peppers, fresh squeezed lime and chopped cilantro.

$0 Delivery Fee*

To celebrate the Pollo Asado test, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Pollo Asado orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from November 8 through November 14.

Pollo Asado will be available alongside all permanent menu items in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at participating locations in Cincinnati and Sacramento for a limited time.

*$0 Delivery Terms - Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. $10 order minimum / $200 order maximum, excluding tax; purchase of Pollo Asado entrée required. Available within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. locations only, during normal operating hours for such locations. Deliveries and redemption subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 95,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

