Two Roots Beverage Co. Enters into Partnership with Truss Beverage Co. for Canadian Market

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pairing the best liquids from North America with the best in cannabis, Two Roots Beverage Co. announced its partnership to provide non-alcoholic beer for Truss Beverage Co. newly launched brand, Bedfellows Liquid Arts.

The partnership brings Canadian consumers of legal age, carefully crafted cannabis beverages and takes a uniquely collaborative approach to drive innovation, combining the best products across North America.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for alternative adult beverage options to socialize and relax," said Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer at Two Roots Beverage Co. "Like Truss, we are dedicated in our pursuit to deliver a premium beverage experience, which has resulted in the winning of many prestigious national and international awards for our portfolio of brands. We're excited to be part of Truss' journey to bring their first collaborative cannabis beverages to Canada."

Two Roots Beverage Co. is known for setting the quality standard and retaining mouthfeel, aroma, and taste profiles for its non-alcoholic and malt beverages. Because of this dedication to delivering a premium beverage experience, Two Roots Beverage Co. was selected to collaborate on the new Bedfellows products being introduced into the Canadian market by Truss Beverage Co., Haus Mates™, and Indie Pals™.

"When creating the Bedfellows brand, we were inspired by the notion of two unlikely partners coming together to bring something entirely new and unexpected to the Cannabis infused beverage category," said Lori Hatcher, Head of Marketing at Truss Beverage Co. "As experts in creating the best-crafted cannabis beverages, we're thrilled to partner with Two Roots to launch our first collaborative cannabis brand, which we know consumers have an appetite for."

About Two Roots Beverage Co.

Two Roots Beverage Co. Inc. manages a wide portfolio of beverage brands, including Rochester Mills and Two Roots Brewing Co., winner of numerous national and international awards, including double Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival®. Two Roots Beverage Co. operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. For more information, please visit www.tworootsbeverageco.com

About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between MolsonCoors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions.

