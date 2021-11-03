Black Rock Coffee Bar Adds Another Location in the Northwest The Popular Oregon-based coffee bar will open a new location in Battle Ground, Washington

PORTLAND, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks, continues to expand its number of locations in the U.S. with the addition of a new store in Battle Ground, Washington.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Store

Located approximately 18 miles northeast of Vancouver, Washington, and 26 miles from Portland, Oregon, the new 2,300-square-foot Black Rock store is located at 1320 SW Scotton Way Battle Ground WA 98604 - off SR 500 across from Walmart. Scheduled to open on Friday, November 5, 2021, Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz drinks all day at this location.

Black Rock was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. Recently named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal, the Battle Ground, WA opening brings to 97 the total number of company coffee bars in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

"Having been founded in the great Northwest, Black Rock is happy to be opening its 15th store in Washington state." said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "It is our first store in Battle Ground, Washington, which isn't too far from our very first store that we opened in Aloha, Oregon, in 2008. We have a deep connection to the Northwest, and this serves as a reminder of how far we have come in 13 years as we quickly approach 100 Black Rock stores in the U.S."

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 97 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee

(PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar)

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar