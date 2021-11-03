CEO of Advertising Tech Game-Changer, Mirriad to Present at US Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Advertising spend globally is soaring to all time highs and a Cookie-less data world is upon us, putting the $649bn Advertising market in turmoil, meaning new and innovative solutions are needed for brands to connect to customers in a privacy-compliant world.

Tomorrow, November 4 at 9am ET, Mirriad Advertising plc. (US OTCQX: MMDDF, UK LSE: MIRI) the world's leading in-content advertising company will be presenting at the US Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference in New York.

In-content advertising is the key solution to combat Ad-avoidance, fatigue, skipping and blocking. Mirriad is building a marketplace that gives control back to the brands significantly increasing vital elements such as reach, relevance, differentiation and growth.

With over $300m of inventory available, Mirriad's highly protected AI engine ensures brands and advertisers can access valuable content they couldn't otherwise leverage. Further to underline the game changing position of Mirriad's solution, studies by Kantar have proven Mirriad's technology increases brand awareness, purchase intent and actual brand consumption by over +30%. Which is a game-changer for the industry.

The recently US quoted company's aim is to revolutionize brand engagement and content monetization in the global advertising market and its solution is now being adopted by the world's leading companies to significantly drive growth all means this is an exciting time in its journey into a $145 Billion addressable market.

CEO, Stephan Beringer will be taking questions and sharing his latest developments with investors as to why he believes Mirriad is now at the tipping point and how it is accelerating scale in the US.

For US and global investors, Mirriad recently cross-listed its stock in New York on OTC Markets Group's top tier OTCQX exchange.

Pre-Register now here: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

Event: Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Conf Start Time: 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM UK/BST – Mirriad starts at 9:30am ET

For 1-1 Meetings/Press: investorrelations@mirriad.com

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

10 Recent Company Agreements / Announcements:

Click here to see all news

Mirriad Advertising hires ex-Sony managers to expand Music Alliance Mirriad and Rightmove collaborate for in-content first Mirriad and SpringServe to scale dynamic programmatic advertising Mirriad & Tencent launch new CPM pricing model in China Influential: Mirriad signs with world's leading influencer company New Agreement- Mirriad 'loops in' new creative partner Mirriad Director Dealing – Chairman Buying A+E Networks enhance-partnership-offer Mirriad partners with top US media agency Mirriad agrees new commercial terms with Tencent

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com

