Dr. Soodeh Farokhi Joins Nakisa as VP of Product

Dr. Farokhi to drive product innovation, expansion and analytics capabilities

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakisa, a cloud-based business operations platform for global enterprises, today announced that Dr. Soodeh Farokhi has joined the team as Vice President of Product. In her new role, Dr. Farokhi will lead the product vision, strategy and roadmap for Nakisa's solutions. She will focus on Hanelly, leading expansion efforts and driving innovation via machine learning and organizational network analytics capabilities. She will also be responsible for building a strong product team and driving a customer-centric culture across the organization.

Nakisa Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nakisa)

Dr. Farokhi joins Nakisa with extensive experience as an entrepreneur and product leader with more than a decade of success in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS. She has a strong record of technology and business excellence, with experience building groundbreaking software products from inception to successful market launch. With proven skills in all aspects of large-scale deployments, Dr. Farokhi is uniquely qualified to lead Nakisa's product team and strategy into the next phase of innovation and expansion.

"We're lucky to be welcoming an executive of Dr. Farokhi's caliber to the Nakisa team," said Babak Varjavandi, CEO of Nakisa. "As Nakisa continues to expand globally, Dr. Farokhi will be instrumental in driving innovation for our software, including the Hanelly platform, which is demonstrating the competitive advantage of real-time organizational design and workforce analytics for HR teams. Her customer-centric mindset is the perfect fit as we prioritize customer experience across all of our product lines."

Before joining Nakisa, Dr. Farokhi served as founder and CTO of C2RO, a venture-backed enterprise SaaS company. She's a leader in the AI video analytics space, where she garnered recognition as a finalist for both the Canadian Women Entrepreneurs National Award and Young Quebec Entrepreneurs Provisional Award. Dr. Farokhi was recently recognized by SAP for her work in transforming the AI video analytics industry.

Dr. Farokhi got her start as an entrepreneur by co-founding a software service company that automates enterprise business processes. She co-founded and served as an executive member of Women of MENA in Technology Montreal and has served as a business advisor and board member for several startups and organizations. Dr. Farokhi is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion and is active in the women in technology community. She earned a doctorate in computer science from Vienna University of Technology and holds master's and bachelor's degrees in software engineering with a focus on quality of service for cloud applications.

"The innovations that Nakisa and their software solutions are driving, both in HR and lease accounting, made it clear to me that I wanted to jump on board," said Dr. Farokhi. "As everyone in these industries knows, the pandemic disrupted operations in a way that underscored the importance of business transformation. Companies that embrace AI and analytics are gaining a lasting strategic advantage in their industries. I look forward to working with my colleagues to extend Nakisa's leadership in this area and help our customers succeed."

To learn more about Nakisa, visit Nakisa.com.

About Nakisa

A global leader in enterprise business solutions for Organizational Design and Accounting and Compliance, Nakisa delivers innovative, forward-thinking and robust human resource and financial management solutions that advance your business strategies.

Working with a global network of partners Nakisa serves 900+ enterprise customers and over 4 million subscribers in 24 industries. ERP-agnostic, cloud-based software allows Nakisa to meet the needs of organizations with complex business challenges. Nakisa is proud to work with some of the world's most renowned brands.

Media Contact

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nakisa