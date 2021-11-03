Lone Wolf launches one-click Digital Home Warranty in Transactions

CAMBRIDGE, ON and DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping clients purchase home warranties just got easier. Today, Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to launch Digital Home Warranty, a new free feature that enables agents and brokers with one-click home warranty orders right within Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition), the leading transaction management member benefits provided to over one million agents in the U.S.

With Digital Home Warranty, agents select a home warranty provider and submit orders with one click through Transactions. This new feature follows recent initiatives to connect yet another critical transaction management process and ancillary service into Transactions—including title insurance, seller disclosures, tenant screening, and more—and provides agents and brokers across the country with a single solution for everything from listing to offer to close.

"We're creating the ultimate unified platform for real estate, one that bridges any and all gaps in the real estate process and gives our customers everything they need to complete their clients' experience," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "With leading digital forms, eSignature, title insurance, and now home warranty orders built into the system, Transactions is the gateway to this complete experience and a mission-critical solution for real estate agents and brokers everywhere."

Digital Home Warranty eliminates the extra steps in a process that have long felt disconnected for real estate agents and brokers. Transactions pre-loads relevant information and syncs documentation from both sides of the transaction. Digital Home Warranty was made possible in part from collaboration with leading providers, including Achosa Home Warranty, Choice Home Warranty, Cinch Home Services, First American Home Warranty, Old Republic Home Protection, Super, and more to come.

"It's a testament to the spirit of collaboration in the industry right now that these leading and trusted brands have come together to simplify this crucial real estate process," said Jason Cheverton, Vice President of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "Digital Home Warranty makes it so much easier for the people that matter—buyers, sellers, and the real estate professionals helping to guide them—to be on the same page and have peace of mind in a final step in the home purchase process."

