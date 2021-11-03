Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems, will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conference:

RBC Capital Markets' Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference ( Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST ( 5:00 a.m. PST ). https://kvgo.com/rbc-global-tech/pegasystems-nov-2021 ). The Pega presentation is scheduled forat).

A live webcast of the presentation will also be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

