Costa Rica's Famed Peninsula Papagayo Unveils Central America's First Ultra-luxury Boutique Resort & Branded Residences

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Papagayo , the 1,400-acre private club and resort community located on Costa Rica's north Pacific coast, today announced plans to build Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence.

Tree tops - Two extended platforms will offer magical private dining experiences. The smaller and more intimate, Papagayo's Nest offers an unbridled luxury experience for those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime moment. The larger, further situated Tree House comes complete with a bar and plenty of room for social gathering. These perfectly adorned decks extend high above the sloping mountainside allowing all who venture an exhilarating view.

Designed for the most discerning eco-adventure leisure travelers, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (pronounced NEK-ah-wee) is a new expression of luxury hospitality, welcoming guests on a highly personalized journey to one of the world's most naturally beautiful and biodiverse destinations.

For collectors of rare trophy homes in exotic corners of the world, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, presents an extraordinary evolution of the hugely popular branded-residence concept.

About Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

107 guest rooms and suites on Pochote Bay; scheduled to open in 2024

Curated for adventurers seeking highly tailored and culturally immersive experiences, Nekajui converges on the human element that is intrinsic to true luxury.

"Service will be highly personalized," says Simon Cooper , Gencom board member and lead advisor to Peninsula Papagayo. "With more staff and relatively fewer rooms, Nekajui has the privilege and uncommon opportunity to personally host guests, one-to-one."

Growing demand from the most discerning leisure travelers is what motivated Gencom and Mohari Hospitality, co-owners of Peninsula Papagayo, to look beyond the gilded suites and familiar trappings of luxury. Cooper believes Nekajui will provide a much-needed antidote for the "been there, done that'' syndrome. "It's no longer just about the best guest rooms or facilities," Cooper said, "it is about creating extraordinary experiences and lifetime memories."

Inspired by Guanacaste's classic haciendas, intimate public spaces bring together rich details from Spanish and Sabanero culture. Curated collections of original works by local artisans provide tactile touchpoints to explore the old and new. Lavish guest rooms are designed in a contemporary Costa Rican vernacular with spacious canopied patios and private plunge pools framing spectacular ocean and sunset views across the Gulf of Papagayo. Fittingly, the spa and fitness hub is accessed by a dramatic hanging bridge, inviting guests on an unforgettable path to lifelong wellness.

The name Nekajui comes from the language of the pre-Columbian Chorotegas, Guanacaste's original inhabitants. The English translation, garden, inspired Nekajui's singular open-air venues that welcome guests to step into a natural wonderland containing more species per square mile than any other country on the planet. A secluded beach house, reserved for hotel guests and residence owners, is situated steps from magical grotto pools and sea caves in Pochote Bay.

Other exclusive amenities include three signature Ritz-Carlton Reserve dining experiences, and Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment, which will offer an immersive gateway and uncommon access to 570 square miles of protected wildlands.

About Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence

36 rare villas and estate homes from over $3 million to over $13 million , located adjacent to the new Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort at Peninsula Papagayo, sharing access to all services and amenities

Available by reservation starting November 2021

Located immediately adjacent to the new Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Nekajui's exclusive residential enclave of two- to five-bedroom luxury villas and estate homes occupies the premier oceanfront property at Peninsula Papagayo. Secluded between two protected coves, a short walk from multiple beaches and golf, the site was handpicked for its unspoiled landscape and stunning natural setting. Construction of both the hotel and residences will commence early next year.

"Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, was designed for collectors of trophy homes in exotic corners of the world," said Donald McGregor of Miami-based Gencom, the developer and co-owner of Peninsula Papagayo.

Every aspect of the ownership experience will be curated and meticulously cared for by a dedicated Ritz-Carlton Reserve residential team. One of the many features of ownership will include hyper-personalized itineraries for each family member and houseguest, co-created alongside a dedicated team of credentialed local experts.

"Our clients receive all of the benefits of a boutique resort with enhanced outdoor living areas, individualized service, and privacy," McGregor said. "More than ever, the top 0.1% is looking for an exotic sanctuary to escape boredom and spend quality time with friends and family."

The unveiling of Nekajui follows a surge in demand from ultra-high net worth individuals for luxury-branded residences. Sales of Peninsula Papagayo's luxury real estate have exceeded a record $200 million in 2021.

Nekajui's rare villas and estate homes will be offered for sale under an exclusive priority reservation program starting in November 2021. Prices are expected to range from over $3 million to over $13 million. Two- to five-bedroom floorplans offer 2,200-6,300 square feet of luxe interior area. Additionally, most residences feature spacious outdoor living areas with canopied terraces and private pools. All homes will be delivered turnkey and fully furnished.

For more information, visit explorenekajui.com .

About Peninsula Papagayo

Situated on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast in the province of Guanacaste, Peninsula Papagayo is Latin America's ultimate coastal retreat offering an unparalleled closeness to nature and a lifetime of adventure in one of the most peaceful and biodiverse countries in the world. The community includes Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo , Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo , Bahias by Antoine Predock , the Clubhouse at Prieta Beach , the Arnold Palmer Signature Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo , Marina Papagayo , and an exclusive collection of oceanfront homes and villas. Peninsula Papagayo is located 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport, which offers more than 100 weekly flights seasonally from major cities in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and across Central America. For more information, visit the website: https://peninsulapapagayo.com .

About Gencom

Founded in 1987 by Karim Alibhai, Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns and operates prized real estate around the world, with an emphasis on luxury hotels, resorts, and residential properties. Iconic properties include Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami in Fla., The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Colorado, and Rosewood Tucker's Point in Bermuda. Headquartered in Miami, Gencom is fully integrated, with expertise in virtually every aspect of development, acquisition, financing, asset management, and the sale of hospitality properties. Gencom has had success developing, purchasing, and exiting single assets and hotel portfolios, as well as in creating, purchasing, and growing hospitality platform investments throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Europe. For more information about Gencom, please visit http://www.gencomgrp.com.

About Mohari Hospitality

Mohari Hospitality , founded in 2017 by entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg, is a global investment company that engages in a broad range of real estate investment activities, with an emphasis on luxury hospitality in prime urban and resort markets. Mohari's investments include equity and debt in both development and operating assets and Mohari invests both independently and with partners. Mohari's existing investments include Peninsula Papagayo, a 2,200-acre sustainable master development, located in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province and anchored by a Four Seasons luxury resort; The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new ultra-luxury cruise line launching in 2021 and; Centro Canalejas, a group of seven adjoining historical buildings in the center of Madrid, featuring the first Four Seasons branded hotel in Spain; and the 205 room Waldorf Astoria, Miami which is to be the tallest tower south of Manhattan and is currently in pre-development residential sales. Mohari seeks to protect the cultural heritage and natural environments of all areas related to its projects and is committed to identifying and contributing to philanthropic projects in each location where it does business. Additional information can be found at moharihospitality.com.

Press Contact:

Danielle Finnegan

Director of Public Relations

Peninsula Papagayo

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

danielle.finnegan@peninsulapapagayo.com

+1 (954) 997-8665

NEKAJUI, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE RESIDENCE, IS NOT OWNED, DEVELOPED OR SOLD BY THE

RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C. OR ITS AFFILIATES ("RITZ-CARLTON"). INVERSIONES HOTELERAS PLAYA POCHOTE, S.R.L. USES THE RITZ-CARLTON MARKS UNDER A LICENSE FROM RITZ-CARLTON, WHICH HAS NOT CONFIRMED THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR REPRESENTATIONS MADE HEREIN.

Hanging Bridge - With unparalleled views of Playa Pochote, the Hanging Bridge leads to the over the tree top canopy. A funicular carries guests from the main pool to a secluded beach house on the shore of Playa Pochote where they can explore sea caves and tide pools or venture out into the Guanacaste Conservation Area World Heritage Site marine park.

La Casona - The journey begins with La Casona, anchored in a Costa Rican aesthetic and providing a sense of place and historical storytelling. It purposefully says that you are in Costa Rica and the design reflects this through a local experience – for the pleasure of the owners and guests. In this environment is the Great Room with wide openings and the first glimpse of views out to the ocean and horizon beyond. The Great Room provides a gathering place and a portal to resorts amenities

