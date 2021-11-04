Dallas-based Perry Law P.C. Earns Best Law Firms Honors for 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have selected Perry Law P.C. for the annual Best Law Firms listing. An honor the firm has achieved since 2020.

Perry Law earned top honors for its work in insurance litigation in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, along with additional recognition for the firm's expertise in insurance law.

Extensive client and attorney evaluations contribute to the Best Law Firms selection process as well as peer review and independent editorial analysis. For the full 2022 Best Law Firms list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Best Law Firms eligibility requires that at least one attorney is recognized individually in the current Best Lawyers in America guide. Firm founder Meloney Perry earned that recognition earlier this year for her work in insurance law and insurance litigation. Best Lawyers is the oldest peer-review lawyer guide in the U.S. and one of the most respected.

Ms. Perry was also honored by this year's Texas Super Lawyers listing for her work in insurance coverage.

With more than 30 years of experience, Ms. Perry is well-known in the legal industry as a top-rated insurance coverage attorney who defends insurance companies and business owners in coverage disputes, bad faith and class-action litigation in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. She also serves as primary counsel for a national insurance firm.

An active member of the legal community, Ms. Perry is a member of the State Bar of Texas Insurance Law Section with previous leadership roles in the State Bar of Texas Council of Chairs Committee. She conducts seminars that focus on insurance law and coverage issues and is also an advocate on women's issues.

Perry Law P.C. is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a woman-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com.

