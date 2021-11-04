Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 7.8% to $1,534.2 million, compared to $1,423.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $150.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $156.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $1.7 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a reduction of other operating income of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the same quarter, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $100.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $104.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $5.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $208.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.57 for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.57 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 14.1% to $4,644.7 million, compared to $4,071.2 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 57.4% to $636.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $404.3 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations included $115.8 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $53.8 million for the same period, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 78.9% to $433.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $242.4 million for the same period, prior year. Net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.6% to $808.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $579.3 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.35 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.31 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,850 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At September 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Select Medical recognized $1.7 million and $115.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Select Medical recognized a reduction to other operating income of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. This resulted from changes in the terms and conditions associated with the Provider Relief Fund program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Select Medical recognized $53.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 2.2% to $530.6 million, compared to $519.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $57.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $88.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 17.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.4% to $1,669.6 million, compared to $1,539.6 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $243.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $267.1 million for the same period, prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.0% to $212.4 million, compared to $188.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $44.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $44.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 23.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 17.5% to $632.9 million, compared to $538.8 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 31.2% to $145.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $110.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 23.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20.6% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 14.4% to $274.5 million, compared to $240.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 26.6% to $38.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $30.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.1% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 12.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 21.8% to $806.9 million, compared to $662.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased to $110.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $51.5 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 13.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 7.8% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 12.8% to $442.2 million, compared to $391.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 23.9% to $99.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $80.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.6 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 19.8% to $1,321.4 million, compared to $1,102.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $318.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $183.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $33.8 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 24.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 16.6% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through January 15, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries which would have required outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although they have experienced temporary disruptions in their core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments have been able to expand their services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the relaxation of certain admission restrictions have contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and has been extended through December 31, 2021. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals experienced temporary declines in patient volume, beginning in March 2020, in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs, including increased contracted labor usage, as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to our risk factors previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further discussion.





Critical Illness Recovery Hospital



























































Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of Hospitals

Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)









































January

$ 149,799



$ 163,238



$ 199,611





86,238



90,783



100,933





69%

69%

75%



96

100

99 February

145,586



165,375



190,703





80,806



87,844



92,036





71%

72%

75%



96

100

99 March

162,149



171,908



204,558





91,085



91,831



100,149





73%

70%

74%



96

100

99 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 457,534



$ 500,521



$ 594,872





258,129



270,458



293,118





71%

70%

75%



96

100

99























































April

$ 156,231



$ 171,445



$ 185,934





88,357



90,710



91,506





70%

71%

70%



99

100

99 May

156,422



178,223



183,471





89,350



95,191



93,708





69%

72%

70%



99

100

99 June

148,490



169,958



174,654





85,153



90,988



87,767





68%

71%

68%



99

100

99 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 461,143



$ 519,626



$ 544,059





262,860



276,889



272,981





69%

72%

69%



99

100

99 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 918,677



$ 1,020,147



$ 1,138,931





520,989



547,347



566,099





70%

71%

72%



99

100

99























































July

$ 151,416



$ 175,253



$ 171,483





87,143



94,144



88,119





67%

71%

65%



99

99

100 August

155,485



173,967



178,240





86,553



93,964



91,756





66%

71%

68%



99

99

100 September

155,991



170,234



180,923





84,393



90,955



92,579





67%

71%

71%



99

99

100 Three Months Ended

September 30

$ 462,892



$ 519,454



$ 530,646





258,089



279,063



272,454





67%

71%

68%



99

99

100 Nine Months Ended

September 30

$ 1,381,569



$ 1,539,601



$ 1,669,577





779,078



826,410



838,553





69%

71%

70%



99

99

100





Rehabilitation Hospital



























































Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of Hospitals

Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)







































January

$ 50,615



$ 61,673



$ 68,297





27,434



32,111



34,404





74%

79%

82%



17

19

20 February

48,080



60,690



64,202





25,442



31,813



32,178





76%

84%

84%



17

19

20 March

55,863



59,656



75,305





29,940



30,644



35,857





78%

76%

85%



18

19

20 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 154,558



$ 182,019



$ 207,804





82,816



94,568



102,439





76%

79%

84%



18

19

20























































April

$ 51,991



$ 45,878



$ 70,295





28,266



23,553



34,861





76%

61%

85%



18

19

20 May

56,019



57,815



71,190





29,730



29,787



35,604





75%

73%

84%



19

19

20 June

52,364



64,974



71,181





28,529



30,741



34,483





73%

78%

84%



19

19

20 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 160,374



$ 168,667



$ 212,666





86,525



84,081



104,948





75%

71%

85%



19

19

20 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 314,932



$ 350,686



$ 420,470





169,341



178,649



207,387





76%

75%

84%



19

19

20























































July

$ 57,077



$ 62,312



$ 70,467





30,054



31,986



34,894





75%

81%

83%



19

18

20 August

58,072



63,673



71,682





30,228



32,518



34,835





75%

83%

83%



19

18

20 September

58,220



62,090



70,285





29,172



31,176



33,224





75%

82%

81%



19

18

20 Three Months Ended

September 30

$ 173,369



$ 188,075



$ 212,434





89,454



95,680



102,953





75%

82%

82%



19

18

20 Nine Months Ended

September 30

$ 488,301



$ 538,761



$ 632,904





258,795



274,329



310,340





75%

77%

84%



19

18

20





Outpatient Rehabilitation













































Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)

























January

$ 83,185



$ 90,924



$ 76,763





687,007



757,171



625,964





22



22



20

February

78,573



88,239



77,063





658,610



739,061



641,942





20



20



20

March

85,147



76,086



98,135





708,866



626,433



832,248





21



22



23

Three Months Ended March 31

$ 246,905



$ 255,249



$ 251,961





2,054,483



2,122,665



2,100,154





63



64



63











































April

$ 90,230



$ 49,084



$ 95,251





762,914



386,108



810,314





22



22



22

May

90,272



51,186



89,030





759,829



409,703



758,773





22



20



20

June

81,389



66,868



96,128





680,762



546,456



835,774





20



22



22

Three Months Ended June 30

$ 261,891



$ 167,138



$ 280,409





2,203,505



1,342,267



2,404,861





64



64



64

Six Months Ended June 30

$ 508,796



$ 422,387



$ 532,370





4,257,988



3,464,932



4,505,015





127



128



127











































July

$ 89,267



$ 77,793



$ 90,352





754,102



636,826



780,118





22



22



21

August

90,687



79,034



93,056





743,813



651,738



798,459





22



21



22

September

85,376



83,215



91,132





706,413



694,808



768,493





20



21



21

Three Months Ended

September 30

$ 265,330



$ 240,042



$ 274,540





2,204,328



1,983,372



2,347,070





64



64



64

Nine Months Ended

September 30

$ 774,126



$ 662,429



$ 806,910





6,462,316



5,448,304



6,852,085





191



192



191







Concentra

















































Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)





2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021





(in thousands)



























January

$ 133,507



$ 141,236



$ 127,103





985,598



1,032,069



867,793





22



22



20



February

126,309



133,690



132,349





919,065



965,741



869,910





20



20



20



March

136,505



123,609



163,388





1,006,944



879,585



1,057,871





21



22



23



Three Months Ended March 31

$ 396,321



$ 398,535



$ 422,840





2,911,607



2,877,395



2,795,574





63



64



63















































April

$ 140,050



$ 91,178



$ 152,143





1,040,543



610,555



999,622





22



22



22



May

143,183



99,228



142,228





1,073,763



674,629



956,250





22



20



20



June

130,218



121,932



162,001





988,783



865,896



1,074,206





20



22



22



Three Months Ended June 30

$ 413,451



$ 312,338



$ 456,372





3,103,089



2,151,080



3,030,078





64



64



64



Six Months Ended June 30

$ 809,772



$ 710,873



$ 879,212





6,014,696



5,028,475



5,825,652





127



128



127















































July

$ 142,385



$ 132,465



$ 146,509





1,057,809



930,427



1,033,266





22



22



21



August

144,452



130,291



150,333





1,087,165



933,555



1,106,356





22



21



22



September

135,063



129,103



145,348





1,005,929



963,065



1,084,009





20



21



21



Three Months Ended

September 30

$ 421,900



$ 391,859



$ 442,190





3,150,903



2,827,047



3,223,631





64



64



64



Nine Months Ended

September 30

$ 1,231,672



$ 1,102,732



$ 1,321,402





9,165,599



7,855,522



9,049,283





191



192



191





______________________________ (1) Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented. (2) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical previously authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. On November 2, 2021, the board of directors increased the capacity of the program from $500.0 million to $1.0 billion worth of shares and the program has been extended until December 31, 2023. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 1,383,508 shares at a cost of approximately $47.5 million, or $34.34 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through September 30, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 39,964,416 shares at a cost of approximately $404.1 million, or $10.11 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Dividend

On November 2, 2021, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is updating its business outlook for 2021 following the reporting of its third quarter 2021 results. Select Medical now expects revenue for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $980.0 million to $1.0 billion. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $2.98 to $3.09. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 is presented in table XI of this release.

Select Medical reaffirms its target compound annual growth rates, provided most recently in its August 5, 2021 press release, for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect its compound annual growth for revenue to be in the range of 4% to 6% and compound annual growth for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2021 through 2023. Select Medical continues to expect compound annual growth for earnings per common share to be in the range of 17% to 20% from 2021 through 2023.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its third quarter results, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 2359393. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, November 12, 2021. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 2359393. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2021 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

ir@selectmedical.com

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 1,423,869



$ 1,534,221



7.8 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,180,951



1,297,682



9.9

General and administrative

35,516



37,885



6.7

Depreciation and amortization

50,110



50,128



0.0

Total costs and expenses

1,266,577



1,385,695



9.4

Other operating income

(1,160)



1,729



N/M

Income from operations

156,132



150,255



(3.8)

Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

8,765



11,452



30.7

Gain on sale of businesses

5,143



—



N/M

Interest expense

(34,026)



(33,825)



(0.6)

Income before income taxes

136,014



127,882



(6.0)

Income tax expense

31,557



27,665



(12.3)

Net income

104,457



100,217



(4.1)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

27,511



23,289



(15.3)

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 76,946



$ 76,928



0.0 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.57



$ 0.57







______________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.



N/M Not meaningful.

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 4,071,219



$ 4,644,704



14.1 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

3,463,778



3,882,579



12.1

General and administrative

102,808



109,025



6.0

Depreciation and amortization

154,133



150,702



(2.2)

Total costs and expenses

3,720,719



4,142,306



11.3

Other operating income

53,828



133,837



N/M

Income from operations

404,328



636,235



57.4

Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

19,677



33,180



68.6

Gain on sale of businesses

12,690



—



N/M

Interest income

—



4,749



N/M

Interest expense

(117,499)



(102,115)



(13.1)

Income before income taxes

319,196



572,049



79.2

Income tax expense

76,805



138,410



80.2

Net income

242,391



433,639



78.9

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

60,670



81,271



34.0

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 181,721



$ 352,368



93.9 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 1.35



$ 2.61







______________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.



N/M Not meaningful.

III. Earnings per Share For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:





Basic and Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(in thousands) Net income

$ 104,457



$ 100,217



$ 242,391



$ 433,639

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

27,511



23,289



60,670



81,271

Net income attributable to Select Medical

76,946



76,928



181,721



352,368

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

2,666



2,550



6,254



11,781

Net income attributable to common shares

$ 74,280



$ 74,378



$ 175,467



$ 340,587



The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended September 30,



2020



2021



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 74,280



129,882



$ 0.57





$ 74,378



130,594



$ 0.57

Participating securities

2,666



4,662



$ 0.57





2,550



4,477



$ 0.57

Total

$ 76,946













$ 76,928















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020



2021



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 175,467



129,616



$ 1.35





$ 340,587



130,441



$ 2.61

Participating securities

6,254



4,620



$ 1.35





11,781



4,512



$ 2.61

Total

$ 181,721













$ 352,368











______________________________ (1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 577,061



$ 747,983

Accounts receivable

896,763



898,823

Other current assets

120,176



132,535

Total Current Assets

1,594,000



1,779,341

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,032,217



1,069,953

Property and equipment, net

943,420



936,695

Goodwill

3,379,014



3,399,794

Identifiable intangible assets, net

387,541



378,433

Other assets

319,207



335,257

Total Assets

$ 7,655,399



$ 7,899,473

Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 800,918



$ 919,976

Government advances

321,807



159,505

Unearned government assistance

82,607



2,414

Current operating lease liabilities

220,413



226,419

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

12,621



18,059

Total Current Liabilities

1,438,366



1,326,373

Non-current operating lease liabilities

875,367



909,950

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,389,398



3,384,164

Non-current deferred tax liability

132,421



120,274

Other non-current liabilities

168,703



167,770

Total Liabilities

6,004,255



5,908,531

Redeemable non-controlling interests

398,171



627,330

Total equity

1,252,973



1,363,612

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,655,399



$ 7,899,473



V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, unaudited)





2020

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 104,457



$ 100,217

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

10,497



8,388

Depreciation and amortization

50,110



50,128

Provision for expected credit losses

28



(40)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(8,765)



(11,452)

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(16,842)



(581)

Stock compensation expense

6,962



8,194

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

542



560

Deferred income taxes

(11,140)



(3,642)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(104,592)



32,396

Other current assets

(23,528)



11,034

Other assets

4,831



8,860

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

133,748



17,795

Government advances

1,124



(91,767)

Unearned government assistance

21,433



(1,684)

Income taxes

(34,328)



(29,452)

Net cash provided by operating activities

134,537



98,954

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(7,115)



(16,749)

Purchases of property and equipment

(34,319)



(48,944)

Investment in businesses

(11,108)



(5,182)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

70,919



1,794

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

18,377



(69,081)

Financing activities







Borrowings of other debt

3,599



10,600

Principal payments on other debt

(7,087)



(7,596)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

—



(16,940)

Repurchase of common stock

(4,827)



(64,440)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

—



14,238

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(14,536)



(21,245)

Net cash used in financing activities

(22,851)



(85,383)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

130,063



(55,510)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

509,737



803,493

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 639,800



$ 747,983

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 54,050



$ 51,615

Cash paid for taxes

77,025



60,763



VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, unaudited)





2020

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 242,391



$ 433,639

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

21,720



27,772

Depreciation and amortization

154,133



150,702

Provision for expected credit losses

281



172

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(19,677)



(33,180)

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(24,723)



(87)

Stock compensation expense

20,828



22,002

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

1,635



1,655

Deferred income taxes

(14,556)



(11,965)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(91,413)



645

Other current assets

(22,815)



(1,822)

Other assets

16,335



(3,124)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

142,027



107,710

Government advances

318,116



(165,470)

Unearned government assistance

66,938



(80,193)

Income taxes

9,415



13,524

Net cash provided by operating activities

820,635



461,980

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(14,076)



(26,830)

Purchases of property and equipment

(105,572)



(125,386)

Investment in businesses

(25,857)



(16,367)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

83,320



11,257

Net cash used in investing activities

(62,185)



(157,326)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

470,000



—

Payments on revolving facilities

(470,000)



—

Payments on term loans

(39,843)



—

Borrowings of other debt

35,086



19,515

Principal payments on other debt

(42,820)



(22,910)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

—



(33,816)

Repurchase of common stock

(14,242)



(66,050)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

1,686



19,926

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(28,196)



(50,397)

Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(366,203)



—

Net cash used in financing activities

(454,532)



(133,732)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

303,918



170,922

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

335,882



577,061

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 639,800



$ 747,983

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 140,174



$ 118,570

Cash paid for taxes

81,945



136,857



VII. Key Statistics For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

100



100





Revenue (,000)

$ 519,454



$ 530,646



2.2 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

279,063



272,454



(2.4) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

9,380



9,250



(1.4) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,845



$ 1,931



4.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 88,830



$ 57,245



(35.6) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.1 %

10.8 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

29



30





Revenue (,000)

$ 188,075



$ 212,434



13.0 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

95,680



102,953



7.6 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

6,443



7,243



12.4 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,775



$ 1,881



6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 44,637



$ 44,076



(1.3) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.7 %

20.7 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,777



1,850





Revenue (,000)

$ 240,042



$ 274,540



14.4 % Number of visits(b)(f)

1,983,372



2,347,070



18.3 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 104



$ 102



(1.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 30,623



$ 38,762



26.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.8 %

14.1 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

523



519





Revenue (,000)

$ 391,859



$ 442,190



12.8 % Number of visits(b)(f)

2,827,047



3,223,631



14.0 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 121



$ 124



2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 80,547



$ 99,832



23.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.6 %

22.6 %





______________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (g) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

VIII. Key Statistics For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

100



100





Revenue (,000)

$ 1,539,601



$ 1,669,577



8.4 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

826,410



838,553



1.5 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

28,080



28,135



0.2 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,850



$ 1,982



7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 267,143



$ 243,421



(8.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.4 %

14.6 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

29



30





Revenue (,000)

$ 538,761



$ 632,904



17.5 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

274,329



310,340



13.1 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

18,489



21,734



17.6 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,777



$ 1,861



4.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 110,811



$ 145,378



31.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.6 %

23.0 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,777



1,850





Revenue (,000)

$ 662,429



$ 806,910



21.8 % Number of visits(b)(f)

5,448,304



6,852,085



25.8 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 105



$ 103



(1.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 51,463



$ 110,724



115.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.8 %

13.7 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

523



519





Revenue (,000)

$ 1,102,732



$ 1,321,402



19.8 % Number of visits(b)(f)

7,855,522



9,049,283



15.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 123



$ 125



1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 183,510



$ 318,907



73.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.6 %

24.1 %





______________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (g) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net income $ 104,457



$ 100,217



$ 242,391



$ 433,639

Income tax expense 31,557



27,665



76,805



138,410

Interest expense 34,026



33,825



117,499



102,115

Interest income —



—



—



(4,749)

Gain on sale of businesses (5,143)



—



(12,690)



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (8,765)



(11,452)



(19,677)



(33,180)

Income from operations 156,132



150,255



404,328



636,235

Stock compensation expense:













Included in general and administrative 5,600



6,457



16,488



17,537

Included in cost of services 1,362



1,737



4,340



4,465

Depreciation and amortization 50,110



50,128



154,133



150,702

Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,204



$ 208,577



$ 579,289



$ 808,939

















Critical illness recovery hospital(a) $ 88,830



$ 57,245



$ 267,143



$ 243,421

Rehabilitation hospital 44,637



44,076



110,811



145,378

Outpatient rehabilitation 30,623



38,762



51,463



110,724

Concentra(b) 80,547



99,832



183,510



318,907

Other(c)(d) (31,433)



(31,338)



(33,638)



(9,491)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,204



$ 208,577



$ 579,289



$ 808,939



______________________________ (a) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (b) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.6 million and $34.0 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The other operating income is primarily related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (c) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.1 million and $82.0 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included a reduction to other operating income of $1.5 million and other operating income of $52.7 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (d) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

Per Share(a)

2021

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 74,280



$ 0.57



$ 74,378



$ 0.57

Adjustments:(b)













Gains on sales of businesses, net of tax effects of $234 (1,189)



(0.01)



—



—

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 73,091



$ 0.56



$ 74,378



$ 0.57





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

Per Share(a)

2021

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 175,467



$ 1.35



$ 340,587



$ 2.61

Adjustments:(b)













Gains on sales of businesses, net of tax effects of $3,272 (5,089)



(0.04)



—



—

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 170,378



$ 1.31



$ 340,587



$ 2.61



______________________________ (a) Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III. (b) Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (In millions, unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2021 expectations.



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Net income attributable to Select Medical $ 402



$ 417

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 98



98

Net income 500



515

Income tax expense 162



167

Interest income (5)



(5)

Interest expense 137



137

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (44)



(44)

Income from operations 750



770

Stock compensation expense 29



29

Depreciation and amortization 201



201

Adjusted EBITDA $ 980



$ 1,000



View original content:

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation