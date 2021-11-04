TUSK Partners advises Fairfax Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery on its partnership with Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Fairfax, VA-based Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (FOMS) on its partnership with Beacon Oral Specialists (Beacon), a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital. FOMS is a leading Oral Surgery group in Virginia, with 6 clinic locations across Northern Virginia. The transaction, which closed June 23, 2021, will support continued growth and future acquisitions as the company expands into new markets.

Dr. Cyrus Ramsey, a Partner at FOMS, indicated that he and his partners hired TUSK "based on their ability to deliver potential strategic and financial partners that allowed us to explore different pathways. TUSK's experience in the dental industry, and proven process to deliver a successful outcome for the shareholders of our business was indispensable for us."

Dr. Fred Liu echoed the sentiment" I am very pleased with the results from the process that TUSK helped us navigate. By offering expertise in the space and extensive resources, TUSK provided us the ability to execute on a transaction with a group that is the perfect fit for every aspect of our business. Our deal resulted in a partnership that will help to support the FOMS management team with future growth acquisitions."

Beacon's CEO Mike Friguletto commented: "the surgeons at FOMS have built a very distinguished practice with more than 40 years of service to their communities in Northern Virginia. They embody the values we care about in a leading practice, with a proven mission of providing the highest quality care, and we are proud to be aligned with them for their future."

The transaction was led by Ryan Mingus, Alex Cherniavsky, and George May at TUSK Partners. Scot C. Crow and Sarah B. Cavanaugh of Dickinson Wright PLLC served as legal counsel to Fairfax OMS. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fairfax Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Fairfax Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a leading multi-location OMS group in Virginia, with 6 clinic locations across the state. Fairfax OMS is committed to helping provide the highest quality patient care across its network of practices. The leadership of the company have built the premier OMS practices in Northern Virginia and plans to continue the growth in the months and years to come. For more information, visit https://www.fairfaxoralsurgery.com/about-us/

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Fla., that invests in growth- oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $600M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com.

