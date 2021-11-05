Support Local Businesses
NASA Invites Media to Artemis Update

Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 9, to provide an update on the agency's exploration plans under Artemis.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP at least two hours prior to the start of the call to Monica Witt at: monica.j.witt@nasa.gov. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, conduct extensive operations on and around the Moon, and get ready for the first human mission to Mars.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-artemis-update-301417756.html

SOURCE NASA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.