Dtravel, Decentralized Home-Sharing Platform, Now Live for Bookings

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dtravel , a decentralized platform for the home-sharing economy facilitating short and long-term stays, today announced the launch of its home-sharing booking platform. Starting today, guests can book short and long-term accommodations on Dtravel, which provides guests and hosts with lower costs and more control than incumbent home-sharing platforms.

Introduced earlier this year by former executives from Airbnb and Expedia, and with support from the world's leading crypto-friendly online travel agency, Travala.com, Dtravel aims to repair the broken relationship between hosts and guests created by existing centralized home-sharing platforms. In order to deliver the world's first true sharing economy, Dtravel is governed by its community via the Dtravel Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), which gives community members a say in how the platform is governed.

"Today marks an important point in the transition from Web 2.0 — where platforms enabled the connectivity and demand and supply sides — to Web 3.0, in which blockchain technology enables participants to own part of the platform and make decisions that directly affect them," said Cynthia Huang, Growth, Marketing and Community Lead at Genesys Partners , the core team contributing to the initial development of the Dtravel platform.

"The availability of live bookings on the Dtravel platform represents a massive accomplishment for the Dtravel team and redefines the home-sharing economy, shifting more control back into the right hands: those of the hosts and guests. We can think of no better avenue to facilitate the transition to Web 3.0 than the travel industry."

The TRVL token powers the network and can be used for making payments, participating in governance, receiving travel rewards, benefits and more. Hosts and guests who have TRVL are voting members of the Dtravel DAO, whose Community Treasury and Host Protection Pool receive all revenue from bookings made on the platform. For more information on the utility of TRVL, click here . For more information on the token economics of TRVL, click here .

Backed by a $5M seed fundraising round, Dtravel today announced the first version of its platform is now open for bookings, payable with BTC, ETH, BUSD or USDC. Support for fiat and additional cryptocurrencies will be enabled in future releases as the platform evolves. Dtravel has secured over 200,000 listings and will be releasing listings in phases over the coming months as the platform expands to ensure a smooth and seamless travel experience for hosts and guests.

Dtravel provides hosts and guests with:

Reduced fees - hosts pay 0% fees and guests save on every booking

A community voice - the Dtravel DAO enables hosts and guests to directly influence the direction, operations and governance of Dtravel

Expanded payment options - enables various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to be used for payments that lower the cost of transacting compared to traditional payment methods

Aligned interests - because the community directly influences the Dtravel platform for the benefit of all, everyone works together to grow the platform and is rewarded for their contributions

Peace of mind - Dtravel's Protection Pool offers hosts up to $1,000,000 USD in property protection

Additional revenue streams - users can earn additional revenue by referring hosts and guests, as well as by participating in user support, community forums and troubleshooting

About Dtravel

Dtravel replaces the broken home-sharing economy with a decentralized network that gives control and ownership back into the hands of hosts and guests. Dtravel is built on blockchain technology, owned and governed by its community through the Dtravel Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and powered by the TRVL token. The Dtravel platform brings more transparency and significantly lower fees to the short and long-term home rental market.

