Enveric Biosciences Announces Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced it has been included in the new AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF, trading under the ticker symbol "PSIL" on the NYSE Arca exchange.

Enveric Biosciences Logo (CNW Group/Enveric Biosciences)

PSIL is an ETF that focuses on investments in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that are leading the nascent but advancing psychedelic industry. Medical research has indicated various psychedelic assets offer enormous medical and therapeutic potential to treat the prevalent mental health crisis and neurological disorder. The ETF is actively managed by Dan Ahrens, Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares, and concentrates its investments in companies receiving the majority of their net revenue or allocating the majority of their assets from psychedelic drugs.

"The inclusion of Enveric Biosciences in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF is an important milestone for us as it validates Enveric's platform of next-generation psychedelic and cannabinoid medicines. The addition of Enveric will also help bolster our visibility and exposure across the global investment community," said Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences. "We are proud to be acknowledged by PSIL as an emerging leader in the fast-growing psychedelic industry."

You can find additional information on the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF here.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and Facebook for more insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the amalgamation; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate MagicMed's businesses; disruption from the integration of MagicMed making it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Enveric's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Enveric's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; Enveric's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences