Annals of Family Medicine: Routine Immunization Rates Must Be Recovered to Ensure Long-Term Population Health

Annals of Family Medicine: Routine Immunization Rates Must Be Recovered to Ensure Long-Term Population Health

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the U.S., rates of routine vaccinations for measles, chicken pox and tetanus have plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the greatest declines seen among the most vulnerable and underserved.

In a new paper published in the November/December 2021 edition of Annals of Family Medicine, researchers examine routine vaccination data, give examples of organizations working to prevent disruptions to routine vaccination, and provide strategies for recovering vaccine rates.

Private claims data from three childhood vaccines, which include measles, mumps and rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis and polio, suggest that an estimated 9 million doses may have been missed in 2020, and up to a 26% drop in those vaccines between January and September of last year.

According to an analysis of immunization data from 10 states, researchers estimate more than a 60% decline in MMR vaccinations in children aged 2 to 8, and a 60% decline in HPV vaccinations from adolescents aged 9 to 12. Researchers compared data from March to May of 2020 to the same time frame in 2019.

"This has dire consequences to future population health and the potential to strain an already overtaxed health system," the authors write.

The authors provide examples of how representatives from multiple health care sectors have addressed these vaccine declines, including interventions from local and state health departments, Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, medical societies, non-governmental organizations, the federal government, and community-based organizations.

Despite these efforts, the authors argue more needs to be done to get people caught up on routine vaccinations. Innovative models used to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations should also be used to restore routine vaccination rates.

Some recommended strategies to recover routine vaccination coverage rates include:

Coordinating across health and education sectors

Leveraging digital and mainstream media to drive awareness of important routine vaccinations

Expanding access points to vaccination services

Elevating trusted voices for vaccination

Securing sustainable funding for immunization infrastructure

"This recovery requires all stakeholders to drive awareness of the importance of routinely recommended vaccines, facilitate access to vaccination and build vaccine confidence," the authors write.

Silent Consequences of COVID-19: Why It's Critical to Recover Routine Vaccination Rates Through Equitable Vaccine Policies and Practices

Ava Skolnik, MPH et al.

Merck & Co, Inc, Kenilworth, New Jersey

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Annals of Family Medicine