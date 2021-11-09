CSII Celebrates Unprecedented Investment to Modernize Nation's Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Smarter Infrastructure Investments (CSII) celebrates the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), historic legislation that injects billions of dollars to modernize our nation's infrastructure by investing across all categories of infrastructure – roads, bridges, rail, public transportation, broadband, renewable energy, electrical grid, and water systems – while also making our infrastructure more resilient to the growing threat of climate change and cyberattacks. The IIJA represents the largest federal investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower built the interstate highway system and will create jobs, spur innovation, and make the U.S. more competitive globally.

As we work together to seek to implement this historic piece of legislation, CSII also looks forward to an ongoing dialogue with the Administration and Congress regarding the benefits of identifying additional opportunities to integrate proven advanced digital technologies into the infrastructure ecosystem. Integrating and increasing the use of proven technologies will fully leverage taxpayer funds while also achieving better timelines and performance outcomes in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance phases of these investments.

"The passing of this bill represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve this country's infrastructure," said Si Katara, co-founder and president of HeadLight. "To execute such an ambitious agenda, innovative technologies that use and position data effectively and securely will be crucial. This level of investment stands to benefit U.S. taxpayers and future generations in countless ways, and it's the industry's responsibility to capitalize on this historic moment and bring infrastructure into the 21st century."

"This investment will go a long way to making us more competitive globally," said David McKenney, VP of Bentley Systems. "U.S. infrastructure currently ranks 13th, but we can't build a modern infrastructure with antiquated design and management systems. We need to invest in a smarter way, and technology and data will help us do that."

CSII was formed in March of 2021 to encourage Congress to adopt or incentivize the integration of proven technologies in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance phases of federal infrastructure projects and highlight how these technologies can maximize taxpayer value and promote a more robust U.S. economy. New infrastructure technologies include systems that automate workflows, produce 5D modeling, and ensure that resources are transported quickly and efficiently.

