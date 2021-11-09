LEGOLAND® California Resort And Ferrari Announce World Premiere Of New Interactive Attraction Built On Kids' Creativity!

Build and Race Allows Kids to Build, Test and Race, Opening Spring 2022!

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGOLAND® Parks, a global leader in family entertainment, and Ferrari, the world's most recognizable luxury sports cars brand, announced the world's first LEGO® Ferrari "Build and Race" interactive attraction is coming to LEGOLAND® California Resort in spring of 2022. Featuring a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by the LEGO® Group, Build and Race puts guests in the driver's seat as they make their way through the "garage" to the "racetrack" using their creativity and imagination to build, test and race their own LEGO Ferrari.

"Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world. We have millions of young guests who can be inspired from this to create their own unique cars in this one-of-a-kind testing and racing facility," said LEGOLAND California Resort President Kurt Stocks.

"We are excited to build upon our existing relationship with the LEGO Group by combining our leading brands within this transformative entertainment attraction. The Build and Race experience has been designed to engage with both Ferrari and LEGO lovers of all ages, aligning with Ferrari's strategy to reach out to its younger fans," said Director of Location Based Entertainment & Esports for Ferrari Annabel Rochfort.

Build and Race features three zones designed to be interactive and inspiring. A LEGO pit crewmember will greet guests as they enter the attraction, sharing Ferrari fun facts, race history, and showcasing themed LEGO race gear and awards. Once inside the garage, guests have the opportunity to sit in a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by the LEGO Group and have their photo taken. The journey continues as guests get to tap into their creativity and build their own LEGO Ferrari car to race at one of three racetracks which include the test zone, steering test track and speed test track. Each track offers guests different obstacles, challenges and a chance to clock in the fastest time. A DUPLO® build zone offers younger guests the chance to drive their imagination and design their own creation out of bigger bricks as well! LEGO minifigure mechanics and crew members will prompt build inspirations throughout the entire experience.

Finally, once guests have customized their vehicles, raced them through the obstacles and heard the engines roar, they will be able to create a custom digital Ferrari race car. Guests can digitally scan their vehicle and further customize their Ferrari along with their minifigure racing driver. Once complete, the cars are digitally projected on a LEGO racetrack based on Pista di Fiorano (a private racetrack owned by Ferrari mainly for development and testing purposes) and guests can compete with other cars digitally for the fastest race lap!

Build and Race will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort. For more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com/California.

