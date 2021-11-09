Relaxium® Makes INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America as It's Helping Thousands of Americans Sleep Sound, Wake Up Refreshed

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RELAXIUM®, the revolutionary sleep aid, is featured on INC Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 top companies list, ranking #461 as one of the Top 30 Retail Companies with a 1,040% revenue growth over a three-year span.

Timea Ciliberti, Founder & CEO of Relaxium®, along with her husband, Dr. Eric Ciliberti, M.D., a distinguished Clinical Neurologist, Sleep Expert, and Founder of The American Behavioral Research Institute, developed it, saw the need for their safer, non-habit-forming sleep aid---and were unshakable and tenacious in their efforts to take Relaxium to the masses. It is no accident that Relaxium® is now trending as the hottest sleep aid product in the country and named in the top 10% of the fastest growing companies!

"I'm proud of what our team has achieved so far in helping so many suffering from these common enemies, sleeplessness and mood disorders. Our receiving this recognition inspires us even more to help everyone who is anxious and sleep-deprived in America," said developer of Relaxium®, Dr. Ciliberti. He served in the United States Air Force and spent five years as a physician serving the Veterans Administration. Dr. Ciliberti has received numerous awards for his outstanding achievement and dedication to his country.

Relaxium® products are designed to address the root causes of chemical imbalances that lead to sleeplessness and mood disorders. In fact, in a recent major clinical trial, Relaxium Sleep's formula proved to be safe and effective with falling asleep, staying asleep and awakening refreshed.

"We're thankful to INC Magazine and honored for their recognition of our ongoing success with Relaxium® products, effectively combating these prevalent present-day concerns," said Timea Ciliberti.

"Ranking in the Inc. 5000 comes as no surprise to me as I know personally how effective Relaxium is in giving me a good night's sleep from which I wake up feeling refreshed and alert," said Former Presidential Candidate, Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is an avid customer of Relaxium® for over three years now.

Relaxium's synergistically blended ingredients include their own exclusive Valerest™, Melatonin, L-tryptophan, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and several herbal extracts, which have been clinically proven to decrease the most common sleep problems. For more information on Relaxium®, visit www.relaxium.com and follow on Facebook @relaxiumsleep and on Instagram @therealrelaxium.

