Texas CPA firm expands HQ by 70% in downtown Houston's TC Energy Center

Calvetti Ferguson has signed a lease for 18,800 sq. ft. in TC Energy Center, which represents a 70% expansion over the 11,000 sq. ft. they currently occupy at Total Plaza.

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Texas CPA firm, will relocate its Houston headquarters to the 25th floor of the TC Energy building in April 2022. The firm will leave its 11,000 sq. ft. office to expand its footprint by over 70%.

Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner of Calvetti Ferguson

"The new Houston office will allow us to grow by more than 50% in the Houston area, which we anticipate needing based on our growth trajectory," said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner at Calvetti Ferguson.

"We are being very intentional about creating a collaborative office environment based on the needs of our employees to not only be productive but also stay connected to one another."

As a result of the pandemic, our firm has adopted a more flexible work environment including a hybrid work schedule of working from home and in the office.

With this hybrid work schedule, the new workspace is shifting towards a more intentional workspace to allow our team members to have meaningful connections and work as a team when they are working in the office, which we have incorporated into our plans for the new Houston office. Keeping that connection among our team members is important to our firm's culture.

In addition to expanding to 18,800 sq. ft. of office space, the new workspace will now include training rooms, lounge areas, and more collaborative spaces to connect our employees and take into consideration the adopted hybrid work model.

We are excited to start construction in early 2022 and anticipate moving into the space in April 2022.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

