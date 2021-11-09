Tomorrow Health grows its advisory board, adding Steve Nelson and Alan Murray Steve Nelson, CEO of Duly Health and Care and former CEO of UnitedHealthcare, and Alan Murray, Partner at Cognitionis Health join Tomorrow Health's esteemed advisory board

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health today announced two new additions to the company's advisory board: Steve Nelson and Alan Murray .

Steve Nelson currently serves as CEO of Duly Health and Care (formerly known as DuPage Medical Group), the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical group in the Midwest. He is also the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare where he oversaw the company's commercial and government-subsidized health insurance business including Medicare Advantage which covered over 5 million seniors. Steeped in reimagining the future of health and care, Nelson is a catalyst for digital transformation. "I'm honored to join Tomorrow Health's board - an exceptional team working to improve the system from the inside out by scaling technology to advance delivery of healthcare at home," said Nelson.

Alan Murray is a Partner at Cognitionis Health, a venture advisory firm that works with technology-driven healthcare services and medical device companies to accelerate growth. In addition to being an experienced health plan executive Murray is a champion of enabling providers to better serve patients, demonstrated by his commitment to drive Northwell, Empire, and Cognitionis into the future of healthcare. "The past two years have demonstrated that the home is where patients want to be, and it's up to the industry to enable the infrastructure to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time."

Nelson and Murray join Tomorrow Health's advisory board alongside esteemed healthcare leaders including Former Deputy Secretary of HHS Eric Hargan , Former CMO of Humana Dr. Roy Beveridge , and CEO of Tenet Health Trevor Fetter . Tomorrow Health's full advisory board is listed below:

Steve Nelson, CEO of Duly Health and Care & Former CEO of UnitedHealthcare

Alan Murray, Partner at Cognitionis Health

Trevor Fetter, Former Chief Executive Officer of Tenet Health

Eric Hargan, Former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services

Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at Health and Human Services

Roy Beveridge MD, Former Chief Medical Officer at Humana

Beth Bierbower, Former Segment President, Group and Specialty Benefits at Humana

Bob Badal, Chief Revenue Officer at Strive Health

Trent Haywood MD, Former Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Michael Blau, Retired Partner and Former Chair of Healthcare Industry Team at Foley & Lardner

Phyllis Yale, Advisory Partner at Bain & Company

Tomorrow Health's advisory board yields an array of healthcare thought leaders with influence and expertise across payor, provider, and patient landscapes. Alongside advisors, Tomorrow Health recently grew its leadership team to include former Uber executive Rodrigo Arèvalo as Chief Operating Officer , Amazon alum Krishnakumar Rajagopalan as Head of Engineering , Warby Parker alum Kevin Rath as Head of Customer Experience , and Flatiron Health alum Shivani Stadvec as Head of Marketing . Led by Goldman Sachs, Oscar Health, and Harvard Business School alum, CEO Vijay Kedar , Tomorrow Health is building a team with the knowledge and expertise to transform home health from the inside out.

As Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience, they are looking to grow their team across engineering, operations and more. If you are passionate about reimagining healthcare with a stellar team, check out their open jobs: https://boards.greenhouse.io/tomorrowhealth .

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven marketplace matches patients and their families with high-quality home based care, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across 29 states, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup and Rainfall Ventures, and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, DoorDash, SCAN Group and Health Plan, Quartet Health, PillPack, Stripe, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact partnerships@tomorrowhealth.com

