Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Announce Additional PIPE Commitments

BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process, and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today announced that the private placement of common stock ("PIPE") investment in connection with their previously announced business combination had expanded from $168.5M to over $200M exceeding initial targets.

Since the original announcement of the business combination on June 9th, 2021, additional commitments of $33.5M were made by multiple institutional investors in July and recent commitments were made by Valo's CEO & Founder David Berry, and CFO Graeme Bell (which, in the case of Valo's CEO & Founder and CFO, will be subject to a 180-day lock-up following the closing, subject to early release in certain circumstances).

"The expanded PIPE investment further demonstrates a vote of confidence in our mission and approach to transforming the drug discovery and development process," said Valo CEO & founder David Berry, Ph.D.

"Since we announced the business combination earlier this year, we have seen additional demand from investors and David's personal investment is a testimony to the confidence in the business," said Samir Kaul, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Khosla Ventures. "I look forward to joining the board after closing and deepening the already close relationship Khosla Ventures has with Flagship Pioneering, Valo, and its executive leadership team."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The combined company is expected to operate under the name Valo Health Holdings, Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the "VH" ticker symbol (subject to New York Stock Exchange's approval of KVSA and Valo's listing application).

About Valo Health

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a tech­nol­o­gy com­pa­ny built to trans­form the drug dis­cov­ery and devel­op­ment process using human-cen­tric data and arti­fi­cial intel­li­gence-dri­ven com­pu­ta­tion. As a dig­i­tal­ly native com­pa­ny, Valo aims to ful­ly inte­grate human-cen­tric data across the entire drug devel­op­ment life cycle into a sin­gle uni­fied archi­tec­ture, there­by accel­er­at­ing the dis­cov­ery and devel­op­ment of life-chang­ing drugs while simul­ta­ne­ous­ly reduc­ing costs, time, and fail­ure rates. The com­pa­ny's Opal Com­pu­ta­tion­al Plat­form™ is an inte­grat­ed set of capa­bil­i­ties designed to trans­form data into valu­able insights that may accel­er­ate dis­cov­er­ies and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of pro­grams across car­dio­vas­cu­lar meta­bol­ic renal, oncol­o­gy, and neu­rode­gen­er­a­tive dis­ease. Found­ed by Flag­ship Pio­neer­ing and head­quar­tered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lex­ing­ton, MA, San Fran­cis­co, CA, Prince­ton, NJ, and Bran­ford, CT. To learn more, vis­it www.valohealth.com.

About KVSA

KVSA is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures. Khosla Ventures manages a series of venture capital funds that make early-stage venture capital investments and provide strategic advice to entrepreneurs building companies with lasting significance. The firm was founded in 2004 by Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. Khosla Ventures has over $15 billion dollars of assets under management and focuses on a broad range of sectors including artificial intelligence, agriculture/food, consumer, enterprise, financial services, health, space, sustainable energy, robotics, VR/AR and 3D printing. Collectively, Khosla Ventures portfolio of investments has created nearly half a trillion dollars in market value.

