Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for November and December 2021

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2021:

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)
  • Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Tuesday, November 16, 2021  
    3:00 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference  
    Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations  
    Dallas, TX
    Thursday, November 18, 2021
    12:35 PM ET presentation and available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference  
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networksand the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-announces-investor-conference-schedule-for-november-and-december-2021-301421722.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.